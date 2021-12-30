Mario Goodrich says thank you to Clemson nation
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Dec 30, Thu 14:22
Goodrich had a crucial pick-six in the Cheez-It Bowl win (Alex Menendez FCS)
Goodrich had a crucial pick-six in the Cheez-It Bowl win (Alex Menendez FCS)

Cheez-It Bowl MVP Mario Goodrich posted a heartfelt letter on Thursday saying thank you to Clemson nation as he starts preparation for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

"First of all, all glory to God! Thank you, God for giving me the gift of being in the position I'm in.

The last 4 years have been such an incredible journey, arriving at Clemson and winning the national championship in my first year is something I will never forget.

It was a blessing to be a part of an amazing team win, and being named MVP in my last game with my brothers mean the world to me.

To my family, my teammates, my coaches and the fans, thank you for everything! I am so grateful for your support along this ride.

I can't wait to begin my next chapter of my life and start getting ready for the NFL draft.

Mario Goodrich

