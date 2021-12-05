LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
Sunday, December 5, 2021, 4:53 PM
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is getting the full-court press by Oklahoma officials.

Several Oklahoma officials landed in Greenville on Sunday to finalize a contract for Venables to be the next head coach of the Sooners.

TigerNet was able to confirm that Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, the school's President and others were at Venables' home on Lake Keowee moments ago trying to finalize a contract.

No confirmation yet on anything official regarding any contracts.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 50) Author
spacer TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 TigerNet News
spacer Hope handcuffs are involved
 lovingit®
spacer Is that dumpster in the picture
 clemsonphi
spacer Re: Is that dumpster in the picture
 grrowl
spacer Re: Is that dumpster in the picture
 Ihopehedo
spacer Re: Is that dumpster in the picture
 RememberTheDanny
spacer Those guys look like a bunch of stiffs.***
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: Those guys look like a bunch of stiffs.***
 Touch_The_Rock79
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 someguyfromnc
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 Fastlane Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 vfral1
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Lol. How funny would that be?
 tplee®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 mmartin63
spacer I’ve watched enough of The Sopranos to know a hit when I see one.
 owensb01®
spacer Re: I’ve watched enough of The Sopranos to know a hit when I see one.
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer that's a creeper photo!***
 TigerCook®
spacer Re: that's a creeper photo!***
 Fastlane Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 I bleed orange
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 Vermontfan1221
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 TIGERINJERSEY
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 OrangeBlood74
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 Clemson_country89®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 ddclemson
spacer Yes. I agree with you. Coaches should
 Boat Drinks®
spacer Of course he was recruiting for Clemson
 ctigers90
spacer Re: Of course he was recruiting for Clemson
 chipbiii
spacer That would be grounds for firing DRad.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 LCTiger97
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 MidlandsTiger87®
spacer what are they having for dinner?***
 ATL PAW MAN®
spacer Re: what are they having for dinner?***
 Tiger fan forever
spacer Agree. When is the last time we saw a creeper photo...
 moab®
spacer Re: Agree. When is the last time we saw a creeper photo...
 Tiger fan forever
spacer Re: what are they having for dinner?***
 chipbiii
spacer If someone fired me, then wanted me back years later...
 tigersbite
spacer Re: what are they having for dinner?***
 JITiGeR81
spacer This looks like a shot from The Sopranos
 WolfMan2
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 Vermontfan1221
spacer Come on man! Really? I think BV deserves more respect
 midvalleytiger®
spacer It's really very simple... He's showing them what he has and
 SOLOS®
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 teeman4life89
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 levester®
spacer Nobody can ever question TigerNet’s reporting!
 Judge Keller®
spacer I picture David Hood in a tree, taking this photo.***
 colberttiger
spacer Re: I picture David Hood in a tree, taking this photo.***
 bleedsorange81®
spacer Dabo should give BV $6M from his salary if he stays.***
 Razzmatazz
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 Vamostigres
spacer Re: TNET: LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse
 SeantheObscure
Read all 50 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
