LOOK: Oklahoma AD visits Brent Venables at his lakehouse

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is getting the full-court press by Oklahoma officials.

Several Oklahoma officials landed in Greenville on Sunday to finalize a contract for Venables to be the next head coach of the Sooners.

TigerNet was able to confirm that Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione, the school's President and others were at Venables' home on Lake Keowee moments ago trying to finalize a contract.

No confirmation yet on anything official regarding any contracts.

