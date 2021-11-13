Justyn Ross injury update

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'WRU' is the walking wounded.

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross limped off the field after a catch with five minutes to go in the first half of Saturday's game against UConn.

Trainers were looking at his lower left leg on the sidelines and then helped him to the locker room.

Unfortunately, Ross couldn't put any pressure on his leg as they took him in to check out his injury.

We will update you when we get more information on Ross' injury status from Clemson officials or during Dabo Swinney's post-game press conference.

Update 1: Ross just came out of the locker room and was seen wearing a boot along with crutches on the sidelines.

Justyn Ross is returning to the sideline in a boot on crutches. pic.twitter.com/eqxiKfXzVf — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) November 13, 2021