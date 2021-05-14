Dabo's All In Ball with special guest Jon Gruden takes place on Saturday

WHAT: Dabo’s All In Team Foundation’s - 2021 All In Ball - presented by The Shepherd Hotel of Downtown Clemson - featuring special guest Coach Jon Gruden, Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders!

WHEN: Saturday, May 15, 2021 @ 7 p.m. ET

THEME: “The Roaring 20’s”

WHERE: Virtually, in the comfort of your own home, by registering at dabo.home.qtego.net! You will be able to watch the live stream & bid on the silent and live auctions through your phone, tablet, or computer at the same time!

HOW/WHEN CAN I REGISTER & WHAT DOES IT COST?

Registration is open now! Go to dabo.home.qtego.net to register. On the main page, you can choose to purchase access to watch the Live Stream for $50 prior to registering for the auction OR if you do not have interest in watching the live stream, you can choose to only register to view and bid on auction items for free!

OUR “WHY”

Since 2009, Dabo’s All In Team Foundation has raised and donated over $6.6 MILLION to our core focus areas of Breast Cancer Research, The Family Effect, the LIFE Programs, and CallMeMISTER, as well as to hundreds of South Carolina-based research teams, non-profits, and organizations that have been doing their part to make our communities better. OUR part is to empower and support these organizations and the people behind them by providing with and opportunity to receive the funding they need so that they may continue to do their great work. Our annual All In Ball is not only our biggest event of the year, but it is the main way that we are able to fuel our mission of raising awareness of critical education and health issues in order to change the lives of people across the state of South Carolina. We hope that you can join us virtually for a night full of football and FUNdraising with your closest family and friends.

WHAT WILL THE VIRTUAL LIVE STREAM INCLUDE?

- Dabo and Kathleen Swinney, of course!

- Our awesome guest speaker, Coach Jon Gruden - Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders!

- A silent auction featuring one of a kind Clemson items!

- A surprise appearance (or two)!

- Our always thrilling Live Auction with once in a life time experiences you cannot find anywhere else! You do not have to be attending in person to participate in the live auction!

- An opportunity to “Fund The Need” and help us raise money to support our South Carolina communities.

For more information about the 2021 All In Ball - Presented by The Shepherd Hotel of Downtown Clemson, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@dabosallinteam) or visit us on our website at www.dabosallinteam.com.

OTHER NOTES:

*Though in person tickets are sold out, it is important to note that we are committed to following all local, state, and national public health authority guidelines, as well as Clemson University policies and procedures surrounding COVID-19, in order to safely host a limited number of in-person attendees.

**All attendees MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE or older, no exceptions. Due to the NCAA COVID-19 dead period, prospect aged individuals will not be able to attend the All In Ball this year, virtually or in person. In the sport of football, the NCAA defines prospect aged individuals as anyone who has started the 9th grade regardless of whether or not they play sports. We appreciate your assistance and understanding in ensuring that Clemson University and Dabo’s All In Team Foundation remain compliant with NCAA rules when it comes to your participation in this event.