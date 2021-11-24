BC football team hit with flu outbreak before Wake Forest game
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 2:29 PM
BC is dealing with a flu outbreak (Winslow Townson - USA Today Sports)
The Boston College football team is dealing with a flu outbreak, according to head coach Jeff Hafley.

Hafley said that 15 of his players have been hit with the flu during his Wednesday press conference.

All of the players have been tested for COVID-19 and are negative. Their entire team is vaccinated against COVID-19.

This is not ideal news for a Clemson football team that needs a BC victory over Wake Forest (Saturday) combined with a UNC win over North Carolina State (Friday) to win the ACC championship this season.

Top Clemson News of the Week
