Where Clemson stands within the secondary heading into 2025

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Promising talent, but some questions remain. Clemson’s secondary was a stabilizing force to an otherwise inconsistent rushing defense in 2024. The defensive backs saw a rising star take another step, with young talent ready to reach another level heading into next fall. Starting with the losses, the Tigers’ lone starting departure in the secondary is R.J. Mickens, who has his sights set on the NFL. Mickens was Clemson’s longest-tenured defender among the Tigers’ starters for 2024, closing out his fifth year leading the defense back to the CFP. The former Southlake product was fourth on the team in tackles despite missing out on one game of action during the regular season. His absence will undoubtedly leave big shoes to fill, and the spring will present some options for filling that role. Tyler Venables is also departing, and his veteran presence will be missed as a reliable player who could plug in when needed. Rob Billings and Ricardo Jones are potential options who may have a shot in the spring to compete for a starting role. There also may be a shot for Jakarrion Kenan, a late addition in the 2025 class, to add an extra punch to the makeup of the Clemson secondary. For top 2025 returners, Avieon Terrell is the right place to start. Terrell assumed the role of Clemson’s top corner in 2024, attempting to fill the void left by Nate Wiggins, who the Baltimore Ravens drafted. The Tigers, under Mike Reed, have a rich history of cornerbacks who have evolved into players who can shut down an entire side of the field and carry a little bit of personality with them that has defined the spot. Terrell is no different. He carries quiet confidence as he guards some of the ACC’s top receivers, including KC Concepcion and Elic Ayomanor. The sophomore is credited with 12 passes defended, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles. Another evolution of the young defender’s game has been his willingness to get involved in the run game, as he is credited with five tackles for loss in critical moments. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avieon Terrell (@avterrell_8) Terrell’s standing as Clemson’s top corner is one story, but how does the rest of the secondary fare? Khalil Barnes is likely the Tigers’ best option as a free-roaming safety while also being a valuable asset at the nickel spot, with Shelton Lewis’ finding inconsistency at that spot. According to PFF, Kylon Griffin also suffered a regression, but his talent should be enough to give this position more speed and athleticism with its pass catchers. The most important battle will be who will be the corner opposite Terrell. Ashton Hampton and Jeadyn Lukus will battle for that specific spot. Hampton arrived on the scene in November, with his athletic ability displaying a few highlight plays, including a critical interception on the road against Virginia Tech. There was certainly a rotation between the young freshman and Lukus, with Swinney riding the hot hand from game to game to get the best possible look. The Tigers’ secondary holds plenty of talent, and won’t suffer dramatic losses entering the new season. However, there are some questions at the position that will need to be answered. If it can be in a positive way, there’s a lot for Dabo Swinney’s new defensive coordinator to work with as the new leading man charts a vision to reestablish the Clemson defense as a power in college football. Projected 2025 Clemson DB group (from current scholarship group) Sr. - Jeadyn Lukus; Jr. - Kylon Griffin, Khalil Barnes, Ronan Hanafin, Myles Oliver, Avieon Terrell, Shelton Lewis; So. - Robert Billings, Kylen Webb, Ricardo Jones, Branden Strozier, Ashton Hampton; Fr. - Joe Wilkinson (redshirt), Noah Dixon (redshirt), Tavoy Feagin (redshirt), Corian Gipson (redshirt), Jakarrion Kenan.

