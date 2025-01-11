Where Clemson stands at special teams entering 2025

If the word "mixed bag" could be associated with any given unit, special teams might best fit that billing. Without the heroics of Nolan Hauser to send Clemson to the College Football Playoff, this team was likely en route to an appearance in the Pop-Tarts or Holiday Bowl. The road to get to this moment was one this unit would likely prefer not to travel. Following a season where Dabo Swinney had to call Jonathan Weitz off the couch to spark Clemson’s kicking game, Hauser's arrival on campus seemed like a sure thing. Not exactly. While it wasn’t necessarily Hauser at fault in several instances, the Tigers’ kicking unit struggled to hold the line, which led to several blocked kicks. Against Florida State, Hauser had multiple kicks denied. Louisville had a pair of blocks that helped surge an upset. Virginia Tech returned a blocked kick back that led to an early first-half touchdown. Despite these overwhelming circumstances, the freshman’s ability to elevate the kicking game was undeniable. That confidence was tested at the highest stakes during the ACC Championship, when the Tigers needed to send a kick through the uprights to punch their ticket to the CFP. Hauser’s now iconic wink to Dabo Swinney, followed by the made-field goal, will live in fan’s minds for quite some time. On the broadcast, Sean McDonough alluded to the fact that the young kicker was “one of the great kickers in the history of the United States.”

McDonough’s words would be proven true, as Hauser gave Clemson the play of the year when it was needed most.

Entering 2025, Hauser’s strong leg and confidence should carry the field goal team for another attempt to get back to the big dance. Should the blockers in front hold the line, Clemson certainly has one of the best kickers in the country.

While there is a boost in confidence for the field goal team, the spring will tell much of how the punt team will look.

Aidan Swanson’s time at Clemson has come to a close, leaving the punting duties for Jack Smith, who has backed up Swanson for quite some time.

In 2024, Swanson saw a slight drop in his game, coming off a career-best in yards per punt in the previous season. Swanson’s yards per punt dropped by nearly three yards, and he struggled to stay consistent in the latter half of the season.

His expected replacement, Smith, will have the keys to the car in the spring, and will have a chance to prove himself to the staff as the next man up.

Should Smith perform well before the fall, it is unlikely that the Tigers would search for a punter in the portal, but a shaky spring would certainly not rule it out.

Special teams could be the difference between playoff success and sinking below expectations in 2025.

Hauser’s efforts for the unit were just enough to give the Tigers postseason life, and his efforts will be called upon once again for Clemson to reach heightened expectations.

Projected 2025 Clemson special teams group (from current scholarship group)

Sr. - LS Holden Caspersen; Jr. - PK Robert Gunn III, P Jack Smith; So. - Nolan Hauser

