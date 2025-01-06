Where Clemson stands at defensive line heading into 2025

Retention and reinforcements. Clemson’s defensive line certainly will have plenty of talent, but it also faces the challenge of reasserting itself against the opposing rushing attack that plagued the unit in 2024. The Tigers gave up nearly five yards per rush last season, with the front seven shouldering some of the blame for why the unit found inconsistency. A new identity at defensive coordinator set to come will certainly provide a boost on every front on that side of the ball, but as for the trenches, where does this team stand heading into 2025? Starting with who we know will be suiting next fall, Clemson retained its top talent on the front seven relatively early in the offseason. Peter Woods and T.J. Parker were some of the first public announcements to declare their intention to run things back for a junior season in orange. Starting with Woods, the sophomore dealt with injuries that kept him off the field at times, but when the young defensive tackle could play, his presence was absolutely felt. Woods was tenth on the team in tackles (28) and tied for fourth in sacks (3.0) with Wade Woodaz. The Tigers attempted to experiment with Woods’ freakish athleticism by slotting him at defensive end, but as the season drew on, the Alabama native slowly found his way back home on the line's interior. While Woods had struggled to stay on the field at times, Parker’s sophomore season was anything but a struggle. Parker put together a career year for the Tigers, posting 11 sacks and six forced fumbles, leading the team in both categories.

When looking at the state of the 2024 defensive line, depth on the edge was a significant concern and a limit on that team’s potential.

While some Tigers showed flashes in limited roles, it was clear an upgrade was needed in order for Clemson to take that next step. They certainly got that.

With Dabo Swinney’s first Power Four defensive transfer portal acquisition, Will Heldt fills a big need for the Tigers on the front seven. Heldt was one of the few bright spots on a Purdue team that won just a single game in 2024. The former Boilermaker was fourth on the team in tackles (56) and second in sacks (5.0). The soon-to-be junior edge rusher will provide a massive upgrade to complement Parker on the other end.

According to reports, it would seem that the Tigers aren’t done in the portal either when it comes to adding more edge rushers.

Jeremiah Alexander recently entered the transfer portal after multiple seasons with Alabama, where he was a depth piece for the Crimson Tide at linebacker but was a No. 1-rated EDGE out of high school. He is set to visit Clemson on Tuesday, and he has a history with the Tigers. Alexander spoke very highly of Swinney and the Tigers in his recruitment process, as there is a chance for a second life between player and program.

Within that defensive line, there is one spot that is notably up in the air. DeMonte Capehart has yet to announce a decision; with Tré Williams transferring to Michigan and Payton Page heading to the NFL, one would assume Capehart has a starting gig should he choose to return.

Should Capehart go pro or depart otherwise, it provides an interesting storyline between players like Vic Burley, Stephiylan Green, and Champ Thompson who could battle for that spot.

And then, there’s the incoming freshmen.

Amare Adams highlights the 2025 class as a 5-star prospect, and could quickly insert himself as one of Nick Eason’s top options to fill a potential hole left by Capehart.

Ari Watford and Makhi Williams-Lee are both fascinating options, giving Clemson plenty of veteran and freshman options to work with as spring ball comes into focus.

As the coordinator picture comes into focus, one thing is clear: The Tigers will have an embarrassment of riches to work within the trenches in 2025.

Projected 2025 Clemson D-line group (from current scholarship group)

Sr. - Cade Denhoff, Zaire Patterson, DeMonte Capehart; Jr. - Jahiem Lawson, TJ Parker, Will Heldt, Peter Woods, Caden Story; So. - Vic Burley, Stephiylan Green; Fr. - Champ Thompson (redshirt), Hevin Brown-Shuler (redshirt), Darien Mayo (redshirt), Amare Adams, Makhi Williams-Lee, Ari Watford

