What to watch for Clemson against The Citadel

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

The Citadel may be viewed as the bridge between important games like Pittsburgh and South Carolina, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t significant. Clemson can accomplish plenty against the FCS Bulldogs (3:30 p.m./TheCW), with Saturday posing a unique opportunity for Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff to build momentum before rivalry weekend. Instead of keys to victory, here are some items to watch for as Clemson begins its final two-game homestand of 2024. OFFENSIVE RHYTHM Games like these aren’t around often, and Garrett Riley must take full advantage of the opportunity. November hasn’t been the prettiest month for the Clemson offense. The unit has stalled out in each contest, leading to a mixed bag of results. In this month, the Tigers have posted five scoreless quarters, a stark contrast to the high-octane product on display in September and October. Of course, the competition has risen above the Stanfords and NC States of this year, but that many blanks-in-the-box score has been an area of concern. Against a weaker opponent in The Citadel, building back a consistent groove heading into South Carolina will be incredibly important. The starters won’t be in for the entire 60 minutes, barring an unforeseen disaster, but a solid half of football may go a long way in setting the course for the remainder of the season. OFFENSIVE LINE COMBINATIONS When Dabo Swinney was initially asked about the state of his offensive line on his Sunday teleconference, he let out a slight chuckle, acknowledging the state of things to come. His situation certainly hasn’t gotten easier, with Swinney stating Tuesday the Tigers are down nine linemen heading into their weekly practices. Jokingly, he added moments like these are why he hired Matt Luke, being someone he can trust to work with the shuffled cards on his deck. We’ve written this week extensively about the different combinations and new faces that may be seen this weekend, and this chaos has certainly come at the right time. It may not affect the outcome of this matchup, but seeing what this group can do ahead of the Gamecocks will be a sign of what’s to come. A GLIMPSE INTO THE FUTURE When it gets to halftime, the game should be in hand, as should the starters’ days will likely be done. Usually, the incentive to stay as the result is very much decided is lowered, but fans might want to stay in the sun for a while longer. Clemson will begin to trot out the reserves for several key positions and the program's future. Starting with Christopher Vizzina, the redshirt freshman should see plenty of action against the Bulldogs. Vizzina has appeared in six games and has shown signs of growth since 2023, when it appeared that the offense was unwilling to let him sling the rock. Vizzina logged his first career touchdown early and has received praise from the staff for his development well behind the scenes as he learns the ropes from Cade Klubnik. Another area worth paying attention to is seeing the rotation at running back, with extensive eyes on Phil Mafah’s condition as the season begins to add its wear and tear. “Mo Mafah, Mo Better” might not be great on Saturday, with C.J. Spiller getting an opportunity to roll his youth in the position room out to get valuable snaps. Besides Mafah, only one tailback has recorded over 150 total rushing yards, with Jay Haynes cracking 151 on the year. Along with Keith Adams and David Eziomume, the trio of tailbacks should receive plenty of playing time on Saturday, giving Mafah a much-needed break ahead of the season finale. WHO’S HEALTHY? Plenty of key players could use an extra week off on Saturday. Swinney reported on the status of several vital players to Clemson’s operation on Wednesday, with Wade Woodaz and R.J. Mickens listed as questionable for Saturday. Marcus Tate and Tristan Leigh are still considered day-to-day. With DeMonte Capehart still ramping back to full strength, who will we see trot out onto the field? There’s a strong chance all of these listed names don’t suit up, and it may be for good reason. Paring with the point of the youth on display Saturday, a large reason why some roles will be extended is the injury bug that plagued certain players in November. Dee Crayton, Misun Kelley, and several others will get a shot to shine against the Bulldogs, and it won’t be a terrible thing to see some important starters in street clothes in Death Valley.

