West Virginia tight end Tayveon Wilson continues to build strong relationship with Clemson

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

One West Virginia product continues to build a strong relationship with Clemson. Tayveon Wilson of Huntington (WV) recently visited campus for the Tigers’ win over Stanford, returning for the first time since the summer. Wilson was a reported standout at Dabo Swinney’s high school in June, spending most of his time with tight ends coach Kyle Richardson in that period. Weeks later, the Tigers came calling with an offer, and they have continued building a relationship. “It's definitely grown a lot through phone calls and FaceTimes because after the camp, he didn't offer me directly there in person,” Wilson said. “Coach Richardson actually called me two weeks later, and then he offered me. So we've just been texting and calling at least once or two times a week since then. And yeah, the connection has grown. It definitely got better since I get to see them in person again.” Wilson’s community was impacted by the storm, but he was still able to make the trip to Clemson and take in the gameday experience for the first time. Wilson told TigerNet he was “shocked” by the environment and came away impressed with how the community showed up with big numbers for the game. “With all the weather issues, I personally didn't think a lot of people would be there, but everybody showed up,” Wilson said. “It looked packed from where I was sitting. And yeah, that just shows how committed the fans are in the community.” Wilson believes his visit with the Tigers was successful. He feels his relationship with Clemson is in a good spot, but he hopes one more visit can elevate it to another level. “I feel like I'm definitely in a good spot if I could get down there again,” Wilson said. “I feel like the relationship would just keep growing within seeing each other in person rather than phone calls and text messages every other day.” As Wilson’s recruitment rolls along, he currently doesn’t have a timeline set for when he wants to commit and hasn’t made plans to release any top lists anytime soon. Regarding Clemson’s standing, he said they are in a solid position. “Without a doubt, they're definitely within my top five for sure.”

