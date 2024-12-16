We meet again: Cade Klubnik and Quinn Ewers renew rivalry in Playoff

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

They do say everything’s bigger in Texas. So are the lights of high school football. On January 16th, 2021, Westlake and Southlake Carroll clashed in the 6A D1 Texas State Championship, considered the brightest stage in Texas high school football. It is difficult to match the bright lights of AT&T Stadium, but a matchup between Cade Klubnik and Quinn Ewers featured stars ready to shine within the moment. Ewers entered the matchup as the top quarterback of the class of 2022, with Klubnik not far behind, ranked third in the nation. Both schools combined for a 16-1 record in a pandemic-shuffled season, with both quarterbacks putting on a show throughout the season. Klubnik was already familiar with the territory, having won multiple state championships before his matchup with Southlake. The matchup between the two programs signified what Texas high school football was all about, where the top talent would clash in a stadium billed with plenty of history synonymous with shining under the lights. In front of nearly 16,000 fans in attendance, both quarterbacks put on quite the show. Ewers and Klubnik combined for five first-half touchdowns, with Westlake holding a 28-21 lead at the break. What appeared to be an instant classic turned into a Westlake showcase. Klubnik led the way, putting up 31 points in the second half and claiming another state title in an illustrious high school career. Another facet of this matchup is that both performances involved the pair of quarterbacks battling injury. Klubnik separated his shoulder in a semifinal contest facing North Shore, and completed 18 of his 20 passes in the title game, with three total touchdowns. Conversely, Ewers was weeks removed from a double hernia surgery, yet was still able to put up five total touchdowns in the championship matchup. Months later, Klubnik bested Ewers and more top QBs nationally in the Elite 11 QB competition to take MVP honors. Both star-studded quarterbacks would go on their separate ways, with Ewers taking a slight detour to Ohio State, before returning to Texas to take the Longhorns back to the College Football Playoff. Klubnik’s path didn’t feature an alternative university but had its fair share of storylines. He took over in relief of DJ Uiagalelei in the 2022 ACC Championship, winning MVP honors in a win over Drake Maye and North Carolina. Everything appeared to be on the rise with the addition of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Still, the Tigers started the 2023 season 4-4, as Klubnik watched his high school counterpart reach the playoffs for his home state Longhorns. 2024 has proved to be a different story. Klubnik has had a career year, posting 40 touchdowns and leading the Tigers back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, following a second ACC title in three years. Now, old high school foes will meet again. Clemson will travel to Texas for a first-round matchup as Klubnik returns to his home state where he and Ewers will meet on the big stage once again. Klubnik has held the last laugh for nearly three years, hoping to retain bragging rights and to clinch a berth in the CFP Quarterfinal. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the stakes the playoffs bring -- a win bringing either player closer to a national title. About to see these Ewers vs Klubnik highlights for the next 2 weeks on every sports station. pic.twitter.com/NjvvatHolH — University of Tampering (@Doc_Texas) December 9, 2024

