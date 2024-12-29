Versatile in-state defender Kentavion Anderson set to visit Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer

One of the state’s most versatile and top prospects for the 2026 recruiting cycle recently picked up a Clemson offer and hopes to make it back to campus in January. Roebuck (SC) Dorman safety Kentavion Anderson (6-2 185) is a 4-star that ranks among the top prospects in the state for the 2026 recruiting campaign. Georgia Tech, West Virginia, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and Syracuse have all offered, and Clemson joined the group last week with safeties coach Mickey Conn making the call to Anderson to relay the news of an offer from Dabo Swinney. "It felt good getting an offer knowing that Clemson only offers a few kids coming out of high school, so you've got to be a ball player to get an offer from them. Also, you've got to have the academics," Anderson said. "When Coach Conn called me, he was talking about me and my family. He was telling me he wanted to offer me after the USC game, and he was like, we're going to give you the offer tonight." Anderson is listed as a safety but is not limited to just those spots on the backend of the defense. That's one of the things that impressed Conn about him. "He likes my versatility," Anderson said "He said I can play all over the field, and that's what they like at Clemson. He compared my game to Isaiah Simmons. I can play all over the field, and that's what I'm going to college to do, play all over the field." Of course, the offer from the Tigers makes them an immediate factor in Anderson's long-term recruiting. "It makes me more excited that Clemson offered me," Anderson said. "It's one of my dream schools. Getting that offer I just know that there are many other opportunities that other schools are going to want me too." Next up for Anderson in the recruiting process will be junior day visits. He said none have been set but he plans to see South Carolina, Clemson, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Tennessee and Alabama among others. At this point, he does not have a favorite.

