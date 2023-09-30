Tyler Brown sees right response from Tigers: "We’re playing for the love of the game"

CLEMSON - Injuries have been a bit of a problem for the Tigers this season, particularly at wide receiver. Starter Cole Turner has already been ruled out for the year, and then Antonio Williams, who was the leading receiver for Clemson last season, was unable to play against Florida State. But as was the case with Williams last year, the Tigers have a rookie receiver stepping up and making big plays for the team. This year, that player is true freshman Tyler Brown. Brown is currently second on the team in receiving yards with 163 and is first on the team in yards per reception (minimum of three receptions) with 13.6 yards. He is also one of three players on the team with two receiving touchdowns. This impact is not necessarily something Brown expected as a freshman, but he is not surprised either. “As a freshman, you don’t go in hoping for extravagant plays. But I feel like the preparation that we put in, I wouldn’t expect anything less,” Brown said. “Preparation prevents poor performance. So, the way I prepared and trained day-in and day-out, I feel like that’s what I earned.” Growing up not that far away in Greenville, Brown has been a lifelong Tiger fan who always wanted to attend Clemson. He initially had committed to Minnesota, in part because he had not received that offer from Clemson. Once he did, it was a pretty easy choice for him to become a Tiger. “When Clemson gave me the offer, it was pretty much a no-brainer. I’ve been a Clemson fan my whole life and when they gave me the offer, it was about a week after I committed. I wanted to commit on the spot, but kind of at a loss for words and just taking it all in at that point,” Brown said. One thing he attributed to his success to is the leaders on the team as a whole. Despite having a disappointing 2-2 record, and being winless in the ACC, he sees the players giving their all to get things back on track. “Great leaders, just making sure that we all stick together and not just giving up,” Brown said. “We’re playing for the love of the game and we just all love the game. So, (we’re) going to keep giving it 100 percent day-in and day-out and do what we do.” Brown described the wide receiver room at Clemson as being a very helpful place for him with on-the-field and off-the-field questions. “That slot receiver room, they are probably the most helpful guys I’ve ever been on a team with. Just helping me out with everything that I need, anything, inside of football, outside of football,” Brown said. “They’re just very helpful, genuine guys and just, they just look to help, I’d say. They take pride in that and they do what’s always best for the team and I really do appreciate that.” Clemson plays Syracuse in the JMA Dome this Saturday (Noon / ABC).

