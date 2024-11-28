Top WR prospect Gordon Sellars set to visit for rivalry game

After releasing a list of top schools earlier this week, one of Clemson’s targets at wide receiver in the 2026 class is set to visit Death Valley again on Saturday. Providence Day School (NC) four-star wide receiver Gordon Sellars released a top five group on Sunday, with Clemson joined by North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Michigan. Sellars picked up a Clemson offer after visiting for Clemson’s win against Stanford in September, and the 6-3, 195-pound receiver will see two of his contenders up close on Saturday when Clemson hosts South Carolina. Wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham has primarily handled Sellars’ recruitment, and Grisham’s comparison for Sellars is a former Tiger who is still shining in the NFL. “The message that Clemson and coach Grisham have for me is that they think I could really benefit and help their program and possibly win a national championship,” Sellars told TigerNet. “They told me that I remind them of Tee Higgins because of my size and ability to play receiver, so that really meant a lot.” Sellars’ game day visit to Clemson earlier this season was his first time in Clemson, with a Clemson offer waiting at the end of the day. “It was honestly crazy. This was my first time at Clemson, so I didn’t know what to expect,” Sellars said. “I didn’t know they were going to offer me after the visit, so I was kind of worried about the day after. Coach Grisham picked me up on the golf cart, and we rode around the campus to visit a little bit. I kind of knew something special was going to happen that day. The game was amazing, and then letting me and a couple of other guys watch the pre-game and run down the hill was really special.” With a top group of schools now reported, Sellars said that a commitment could possibly come in June or July. What put Clemson in Sellars’ group of future contenders? “Honestly, the main thing that put Clemson in my top five was just the relationship that I have with the coaches and their want for me to come play at their school,” he said. Clemson’s offense has benefited this year with the immediate impacts of freshmen receivers TJ Moore and Bryant Wesco, and Sellars is looking for a program where he can also step in and contribute in year one. “I am definitely looking for a place where I can play as a true freshman, so that means a lot,” Sellars said of the Clemson freshmen receivers. “Obviously, I’ll be looking for a school with good sports, but also a good academic school.” Sellars is currently listed as a four-star by 247Sports in the ’26 class, ranked as the No. 16 player in North Carolina and the No. 40 wide receiver in the country. Sellars missed three games during the 2024 season due to injury, still managing to rack up 975 receiving yards and ten touchdowns. Sellars was named to the NCISAA All-State team and the Big South All-Conference team for the ‘24 season.

