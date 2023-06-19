Top receiver Cortez Mills has Clemson in his lead group

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

The Clemson Tigers are pursuing members of the 2025 recruiting class and 4-star wide receiver Cortez Mills is one of them. He is ranked by ESPN as one of the top 100 players in the entire country at No. 95; he is ranked as high as No. 90 by Rivals. Mills has already started working with some of the coaches, such as wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham and head coach Dabo Swinney, at a recent camp stop. “They (gave) me a little tour around the campus and then Coach Tyler (Grisham) was like, ‘I got somebody who wants to talk to you,’” Mills said. “I went inside (Coach Swinney’s) office. He was in there talking to my parents like, ten minutes, and that’s when I came in there.” He received his offer directly from Coach Dabo Swinney in his office. It was a huge moment for him as he described himself as being “shocked” and saying that “it was great” to receive his offer in-person from Dabo. He stated that Clemson is within his Top 5 schools of choice out of the 21 total that have given him offers. ESPN has him ranked as the No. 11 wide receiver in the entire country in the 2025 recruiting class as well as No. 16 overall in the state of Florida, making him a highly-pursued player. The four-star recruit has been receiving offers since March of last year, with that first offer coming from ACC-rival Syracuse. Several other big-name teams would follow, including Miami, Michigan, Boston College, Texas A&M and Pennsylvania State. He has already visited another ACC-rival, Florida State, and intends to visit Miami, Texas A&M and Penn State during this summer. Given the wide receiver woes of last season and the Tigers’ lack of use of the transfer portal, Clemson could use some new young talent at that position. Last year as a freshman, Antonio Williams led them in receiving yards with 604 yards. For the 2025 recruiting class Mills is a part of, he is currently the only receiver to get an offer from Clemson. The Tigers already have two recruits who have committed from that recruiting class - running back Gideon Davidson out of Virginia and quarterback Blake Hebert of Massachusetts. A total of 38 players have received an offer from the Tigers in the class. Most players from the 2025 recruiting class have yet to make a commitment. He is about to start his junior year at Homestead High School in Homestead, Florida.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest