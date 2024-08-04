Top Peach State lineman Bear McWhorter has Clemson among top schools after visit

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

One day at a time. That’s the approach for 2026 guard Bear McWhorter of White (GA) Cass High School. The junior prospect has had quite the summer. In July, ESPN.com elevated him to a four-star ranking. He has received several offers from various schools, including Michigan, Alabama, Georgia, and many others. One of those offers has come from Matt Luke and Clemson. McWhorter caught Luke's eye as he continues to shape the Tigers' offensive line vision. McWhorter visited Clemson while the Tigers were at the ACC Media Kickoff, which gave him and Luke time to spend the day together. “We talked about everything,” McWhorter said. "We had a 30-45-minute film session to break down what the Clemson offensive line does. We also met with an academic advisor and talked about student life and what they do to help athletes academically.” The junior guard told TigerNet he was also shown around campus, and the young lineman was impressed with what Clemson has to offer. “We went on a golf cart tour across campus,” McWhorter said. "We saw all the different buildings and where the players study. It was awesome. It is a really pretty campus. Everything was central and easy to get around to, which is good.” Regarding McWhorter’s timeline, he hopes to commit around this time next year, before the start of his senior year. He hopes to list his top schools following his junior season. While McWhorter took in the campus environment during the summer, he will have another opportunity to see a more lively crowd. McWhorter plans to attend Clemson’s home opener against Appalachian State on September 7th. As McWhorter continues to shorten his list and make his decision, the Tigers are already sitting in a good position. “Clemson is definitely near the top,” McWhorter said. “The way they do things and how rare it is to get a Clemson offer is really special. I’ve always been a fan of Coach (Dabo) Swinney and his program. They definitely are sitting close to the top.”

