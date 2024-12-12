Top OL target Leo Delaney talks latest on relationship with Matt Luke and the Tigers

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of Clemson’s top offensive line targets is set to make another one or possibly two visits to campus over the next seven weeks. Clemson was one of the eight schools to make the cut with OT Leo Delaney (6-6 280) of Charlotte when he announced his short list on November 25th. Also on the list were Tennessee, NC State, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Penn State and Nebraska. Delaney said he will focus on that group moving forward, see how his official visits go and then commit sometime this summer. Delaney visited Clemson twice during the season including for the Palmetto Bowl a few days after he released his top eight. He also visited Clemson in March to watch spring practice. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Matt Luke have made Delaney a top priority, and he has high regard for the program. "It's the culture. That's always going to be the thing that stands out most to me," Delaney said. "I think Coach Swinney and Coach Luke, they're not satisfied with anything but the best. If I go there, they'll demand the best from me, and they'll take me to become a great football player and a great man. Will all this stuff going around with Clemson, I don't think they're going anywhere. I think they will adjust to the new type of college football, and they'll keep being a powerhouse, and they'll keep pumping out great talent." Delaney added that Swinney and Luke have made it clear to him that he would have a chance at early playing time if he signed on with them for the 2026 season. "They told me straight up, I talked to Coach Swinney and I talked to Coach Luke, and they tell me their 2026 class, especially for offensive linemen, is huge," Delaney said. "They'll be graduating Tristin (Leigh), they'll be graduating a couple of other guys. There's big opportunities if I go there to play early. That's the best way to get developed. You play, there's no better way to learn. They told me they see me as a guy that can get there and play early and become a standout player. They think I have what it takes to make it to the league." So, does Delaney have a top choice right now from his eight finalists? "I wish I knew an answer to that. It switches every day. There's always something new coming out," he said. "I'll definitely have a better idea on that going into the summer. I probably won't take eight officials because that's just a lot on the family. After that, I'll know for sure." Delaney said he is considering visiting Tennessee this month for a bowl practice, and Clemson is also a possibility. He's already decided to attend a junior day at Clemson in January, and he confirmed that summer official visits will be set with Clemson, Tennessee, and Michigan.

