Top MD target credits Tyler Grisham for why Clemson is a top school for him

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Constant communication is paying dividends. For Connor Salmin of Potomac (MD) The Bullis School, Tyler Grisham has ensured that he and Salmin continue to structure a solid foundation. In the case of Clemson’s next two weeks, the recruiting efforts take on all shapes and sizes. For some athletes, the spring is filled with a commitment to another sport. Salmin’s time is spent with his school’s track and field team. Within that line of communication, schedules lined up, and Grisham made sure he was at one of his meets. For the four-star wideout, that kind of effort meant a lot, encapsulating what makes the pair’s relationship special. "I talk with Coach Grisham a lot, and he mentioned he wanted to get to one of my track meets, so things just lined up for our schedules,” Salmin said. “My relationship with Coach Grish is solid, he's really easy to talk to. We talk about football stuff, track, family, and he gives good advice.” That effort on Grisham’s end has seemingly paid off. The Tigers have managed to crack into Salmin’s top schools, with that trend continuing from the last time he spoke with TigerNet, adding Clemson, Penn State, and Notre Dame were among the top contenders for his services. For Salmin, Clemson’s standing hasn’t changed. “Clemson is still one of my top schools and definitely one of the schools my family and I are in touch with the most.” The spring schedule for the junior wideout will include visits to Penn State in the coming weeks, and a trip to Clemson for the Tigers’ elite junior retreat. When it comes to his commitment timeline, Salmin isn’t sure if he will put out any official list. Still, his visits will reflect the priority schools that he and his family have envisioned as potential fits. He did tell TigerNet that a decision could come after those official visits. As the months go by, a decision for the standout receiver will soon come, and as far as the Tigers’ standing is concerned, they are right at the top of the mix for his services. “Clemson is definitely a top school for me,” Salmin said. “There are a lot of things I love about the Clemson program. My relationships with the coaching staff are great. In the end, it will come down to just weighing everything out and finding the place that I fit best.” I appreciate you coming to see me @Coach_Grisham always great spending time with you! @ClemsonFB #GoTigers 🐅 #AllIn@skylersprings pic.twitter.com/IXuo0Tnyya — Connor Salmin (@connorsalmin) January 18, 2025

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now