Top in-state wideout Donovan Murph headlines talented list on site for Palmetto Bowl

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Plenty of stakes also means no shortage of talent. Several headlines are defining the Palmetto Bowl, and several talented prospects are coming to see how things shake up. Many will view this game, headlined by Irmo wideout Donovan Murph, as a monumental recruiting weekend for Clemson and something the Gamecocks could potentially play spoiler to. Murph is visiting campus for the second time in November, having visited for Clemson's win over the Citadel. He's projected to commit to South Carolina on 247Sports' Crystal Ball, but another promising visit could shift the tide in his recruitment. Another in-state star that Clemson needs to impress is Jaylen McGill. The four-star tailback has offers from spots like Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia. Clemson is certainly in the mix, but a drop-off in communication left McGill telling TigerNet in October he wanted “more” out of the Tigers. The Tiger staff continues to work on four-star D-lineman Bryce Perry-Wright, who is also coveted by schools like Alabama, Georgia, and several others. He was on site for Clemson’s loss to Louisville, making it his second trip in November. As we reported on earlier this week, four-star wide receiver Gordon Sellars has been a name to watch for this weekend. He recently slotted the Tigers in his trimmed list, with the Gamecocks also finding themselves on Sellars’ top five. For several of these prospects, this isn’t their first trip to Death Valley. Clemson and South Carolina are competing on the field but also off for several of these highly touted recruits. Saturday proves to me massive in more than just one facet. Here’s our full list: 4-star WR Donavon Murph, Columbia (SC) Irmo (2025) 3-star OT Braden Wilmes, Lawrence (KS) Lawrence Free State (2026) 4-star DT Bryce Perry Wright, Buford (GA) Buford (2026) 4-star WR Gordon Sellars, Charlotte (NC) Providence Day (2026) 4-star RB Jaylen McGill, Spartanburg (SC) Mountain View Prep (2026) 4-star DE Khamari Brooks, Bogart (GA) North Oconee (2026) 4-star OG Leo Delaney, Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School (2026) 3-star OG Malcolm Gaston, North Augusta (SC) North Augusta (2026) RB Tony O’Banner, Ridgeland (SC) Thomas Heyward Academy (2026) OT Tre Aiken, Clinton (SC) Clinton (2026) 4-star OT Zyon Guiles, Hemingway (SC) Carvers Bay (2026) OT Carter Jones, Poquoson, (VA) Poquoson (2027) DB Kaiden Watkins, Rock Hill (SC) Rock Hill (2027) 4-star DB Kentavion Anderson, Roebuck (SC) Dorman (2027) QB Mason Holtzclaw, Arden (NC), Christ School (2027) 4-star DB Marquis Bryant, Rolesville (NC) Rolesville (2027) WR Bubba Frazier, Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School (2026)

