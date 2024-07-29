Top Clemson O-line commit Brayden Jacobs details "genuine" All-In Cookout experience

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Authenticity was the biggest winner of the weekend. Dabo Swinney hosted his annual All-In Cookout on Friday, where Clemson recruits and commits came together for a big meal and plenty of activities. The event was a chance to come back to Clemson and for recruiting classes to grow and bond. For Brayden Jacobs of Alpharetta (GA) Buford, who committed to the Tigers in January, it is an opportunity to strengthen his relationship with the school further. Jacobs came into the weekend with a working knowledge of the event and what it is all about but he left the visit blown away. “Going into it, my expectations were exceeded,” Jacobs said. “It was really fun that day. I just expected to play just a dodgeball game, but there was a lot more throughout the day. We had an egg race, a sack race, and a water balloon fight.” Jacobs told TigerNet that the kickball match was structured with the offense and defense squaring off against the coaching staff, with the coaches pulling off the win. Unfortunately for the staff, the thrill of victory was short-lived next in dodgeball, with the offensive side pulling off the win. Beyond the fun activities and the big meal that centers around this event, Jacobs came away with a stronger reinforcement of why he chose Clemson. “It makes me feel even better about my decision,” Jacobs said. “It is a different type of place from the other colleges, which is the first reason why I wanted to come here. To come back here and feel that it is still the same difference from other places just makes me want to get here even more.” The event marks the start of a new recruiting class getting together to dream up what their group can do once they arrive on campus. For Jacobs, there were plenty of hamburgers and mac and cheese to feast upon. There were games to fill the day with fun memories. What will stick with him going back home? He said that the event was a genuine way to make new friends. “The cookout was a great way for the recruits and commits to feel more connected to each other,” Jacobs said. “It is a way to be friends instead of just teammates who don’t talk to each other. There’s a genuine connection with everyone.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now