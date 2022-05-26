Top Bay State wide receiver set to take Clemson visit

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson is set to play host to a top receiver out of Massachusetts.

Ronan Hanafin (6-3 205) is a 2023 4-star out of Cambridge (MA) Buckingham Browne & Nichols School who is set to take four official visits in June, starting with a trip to Clemson on June 3rd. He will follow that by seeing Notre Dame on June 10th, Alabama on June 17th and Boston College on June 24th. Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham has been working hard to win over Hanafin, who visited on March 31st and was offered at that time.

“Coach Grisham reaches out every day,” Hanafin said. “We’re always talking on the phone or texting. He’s been great about it. He’s a great guy and we’re always talking about each other’s families and all that stuff.”

They’ve also talked a lot of ball and how Hanafin would fit in the Clemson offensive scheme should he decide to go there.

“He sees me as a boundary receiver, being able to go up and get the ball,” Hanafin said. “They are recruiting me a little bit on defense (safety), but mainly for wide receiver right now, so like the slot or boundary receiver mainly.”

Clemson has an established reputation for recruiting some of the best receivers in the country and preparing them for the NFL. Hanafin sees that as a good reason to consider the Tigers.

“They’ve obviously turned out some great receivers like Tee Higgins a couple of years ago and then a couple of others like (Justyn) Ross,” Hanafin said. “They have a great passing history with that.”

He also sees an attractive offensive style.

“Obviously, they have a great passing offense,” Hanafin said. “I’ve been in contact with a couple of QBs there, like Cade (Klubnik), I’ve been texting back and forth with him. He’s a great kid and we’ll be able build that relationship a little bit.”

Though he has four officials set, Hanafin said he’s not closing the door on others who have offered, such as Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Southern Cal, LSU, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan. Besides Clemson, he also made visits this spring to Alabama, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Maryland and Penn State.