Tom Allen's hiring continues to show Clemson is a top destination

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Clemson is an attractive program to prospective candidates. Tom Allen provided more proof as to why. Dabo Swinney provided a peek behind the curtain on Wednesday about how he conducted his coaching search for a defensive coordinator. He alluded to the in-depth discussions Swinney had with various representatives from the collegiate and NFL levels as he built his list. Once he had completed a shortlist of coaches, those on it made sure to let Swinney know they were available, ready to leave their current job to take the defensive reins at Clemson. Ultimately, Allen was the guy for Swinney, making it his third consecutive year with an external hire outside the program. First, it was Garrett Riley from TCU, one of the hottest names on the market after leading the Horned Frogs to the National Championship. Next, Matt Luke returned to college football after helping Kirby Smart secure his first title with the Georgia Bulldogs. Chris Rumph came in the same offseason, having served in various stints in the NFL. Weeks after Clemson’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff in four years, Allen joins the staff after a trip to the playoffs of his own. For Allen to leave a stable defense at Penn State had a lot to do with the geographical advantage for him and his family, but when it came to the football side, there was a lot for Allen to like with Clemson. He believes that plenty of teams profess their goal is to win it all come January, but few are capable of putting those words into action. The Tigers fit that mold, and Allen knows it. “To be able to be at a place that has the expectation of playing in the National Championship and winning that game,” Allen said. “Everyone can say they want to get to that point, but that’s not reality. There are few programs out there that have that opportunity, and Penn State was one of them, and so is Clemson.” For Allen, it is easy to see what the Tigers are bringing back and the new faces being welcomed in. Despite the problems the former Penn State defensive coordinator has been brought in to fix, Clemson managed to return to the postseason for the first time in four years. The retention of the roster, along with the additions in the portal amid uncertainty with the staff was a look at how strong the foundation was despite a few years of that being battered by underwhelming results. Even those results, multiple 10-win seasons, a conference title, and a New Year’s Six Bowl trip aren’t too shabby. As it has been displayed in recent off-seasons, the best have shown their interest if the Tigers have an opening. Allen believes his fit at Clemson is at the right point in his life, joining a program that’s found some postseason resurgence and one that fits who he is as a person. Before taking the role, it didn’t hurt that he had someone on the inside in Luke to consult who had some experience about being a new coach for the Tigers. Luke’s first year as the offensive line coach has proven to be incredibly successful, and he had a productive conversation with Allen about what could be if he were to accept Swinney’s offer. “Once Coach (Swinney) reached out to me, then I talked to Matt, and obviously we coached together at Ole Miss and have been in some similar situations along the way,” Allen said. “And so we had some real good questions about the culture here and what it's like to coach here and everything. So, obviously, that was a big part of this process. It's a familiar face. We spent some time together in his office here a few minutes ago and were blessed to be with somebody that I know and trust and know does a great, great job. And we have a lot of the same values as well, so it's pretty awesome.” Not only has Clemson shown an ability to attract quality candidates to the staff, they’ve done a pretty good job in the process. Riley now oversees a Top 10 offense heading into next fall. Luke transformed the position with relatively the same pieces from 2023, while Rumph led T.J. Parker to a career season amid an inconsistent defense. Clemson has the tools for success, and Swinney has been retooling the staff with the right conductors to run the cogs of his operation. Now, he adds a massive piece for 2025. Allen believes Clemson is one of the few spots that can compete for a title, and his addition may be a significant reason why.

