Tom Allen confirmed as Clemson's defensive coordinator

TigerNet Staff by

CLEMSON – Tom Allen’s contract was confirmed by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee Tuesday afternoon, allowing Allen to take over as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. Allen was given a three-year contract with a salary of $1.9 million his first year, $2 million his second year and $2.1 million in the third year. Allen, who just finished his first season as Penn State's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, guided the Nittany Lions to a top-10 defensive finish in 2024. He replaces Wes Goodwin, who was officially let go by head coach Dabo Swinney a week ago. The Clemson defense finished 28th in total defense in Goodwin’s first season (2022) and rose to eighth nationally in total defense in 2023. However, the defense allowed an average of 160.6 rushing yards per game in 2024, its worst performance since 2011. That includes 292 yards rushing allowed in a 38-24 loss to Texas in a College Football Playoff first-round game last month. Allen’s defense at Penn St. ranked seventh nationally in total defense (294.7 yards per game) and eighth nationally in scoring defense (16.5 points per game). The Nittany Lions also finished ninth in the FBS while allowing just 101.8 yards rushing per game. The Nittany Lion defense was good during Penn St.’s run in the College Football Playoff. Penn St. allowed a total of 24 points in its first two games against SMU and Boise State, respectively. Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty rushed for a season-low 104 yards on 30 carries and posted just his second game all season without a rushing touchdown against the Nittany Lions. Prior to his time at Penn St., Allen served as the head coach at Indiana from 2017-23. He posted a 33-49 record with two winning seasons and an 0-3 showing in bowl games. The Hoosiers did finish an abbreviated 2020 season ranked top-15 in both the AP and Coaches polls. Allen was also the defensive coordinator at South Florida (2015) and Indiana (2016) prior to his promotion with the Hoosiers. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney welcomed Allen into the fold. “We’ve got a great football coach — and a great leader of men — coming to Clemson,” Swinney said. “He brings a ton of experience and was highly recommended by some of the best people in this business. He is obviously coming off of a great year as the defensive coordinator at Penn State, and we’re excited to welcome him as our defensive coordinator here at Clemson. “He will hit the ground running this week to get started helping us achieve all of our goals in 2025. He brings a ton of experience and was highly recommended by some of the best people in this business. He is obviously coming off of a great year as the defensive coordinator at Penn State, and we’re excited to welcome him as our defensive coordinator here at Clemson.” Allen said he wants to help Clemson get back to the top. “I’m thankful for the opportunity that Coach Swinney has given me to lead the defense. I have admired him from afar for years and look forward to working for him and with his defensive staff,” said Allen. “I remain incredibly grateful for the opportunity James Franklin gave me to be part of Penn State football, a championship-caliber program in every respect that will continue to compete at the highest level. “My family is very important to me and this move provides us the unique opportunity of living close to our daughters. Our children have made countless sacrifices throughout the years in the coaching profession and this move brings us together. “I can’t wait to get to work with this Clemson staff and team and their commitment to ‘Best is the Standard.’”

