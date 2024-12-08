TJ Parker never doubted Clemson would find a way to win

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

CHARLOTTE - Never any doubt. T.J. Parker stood by the end zone as Kevin Jennings put together a game-tying drive with seconds remaining in the ACC Championship. Clemson’s second-half collapse was officially complete, and overtime appeared to be minutes away. As he trotted back to the sideline, he had one thought race through his mind: Clemson will still win this game. That faith has certainly been tested throughout the season. It was held to the fire after a loss to Georgia, with expectations for a strong start to the season turning to ash in Atlanta. It was put on trial against Louisville, and Clemson’s path to the playoff was seemingly in jeopardy. After South Carolina, that faith had to be entrusted in Syracuse head coach Fran Brown’s hands versus Miami. He delivered. One half of football in Charlotte, it seemed Clemson was making the most of its opportunity. Rhett Lashlee and SMU had different plans. Down 24-7, the Mustangs rushed back, tying things up at 31 with 16 seconds left. Still, Parker knew what his group had done to reach this point. There was no finger-pointing on the sideline, or any panic. He knew his group's connection could outlast any adversity thrown their way. Little did they know Nolan Hauser was about to prove them right. Parker knew that bond would be rewarded. He wasn’t sure how the Tigers would pull it off, but that faith was rewarded through Hauser's leg. “When your team is jelled together, there’s no breaking it. There was never a doubt in my mind we wouldn’t lose this game. That comes from doing life with your brothers in the offseason and the bond we built. We knew the job we had to do, and we went and did it,” Parker said. Now, the job is seeking the program's fourth National Championship, as the Tigers will be one of the 12 final teams standing on Selection Sunday. Parker isn’t too concerned with where the Tigers end up. He’s just ready for the opportunity to play more football. “I’m just excited for the preparation. We have more football to play. We haven’t played our best game yet, and we are going to keep going,” he said. Dabo Swinney told the media on Tuesday, “Why not us?” Parker heeded those words, and that faith never faltered on Saturday night. That belief now shifts to even bigger sights as Clemson is now in football's big dance.

