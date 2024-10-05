Tigers take care of business in Tallahassee

David Hood by Senior Writer -

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Clemson took care of business in Tallahassee. Phil Mafah rushed 25 times for 154 yards and Nolan Hauser kicked five field goals as No. 15 Clemson turned in a rather workmanlike performance in a 29-13 victory over Florida St. Saturday night at Doak Campbell Stadium. Hauser attempted seven field goals, the most ever by a Clemson player in a game. Clemson improves to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, while Florida St. falls to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in league play. The Tigers tallied an even 500 yards of total offense, and quarterback Cade Klubnik threw for 235 yards (19-of-33) and two touchdowns, and he added 62 yards on 11 carries on the ground. Head coach Dabo Swinney now owns the conference record for career head coaching victories leading an ACC program with 174. He had been tied with Florida St. coaching icon and College Football Hall of Famer Bobby Bowden, and the record was broken on the field bearing Bowden’s name. Clemson has won four in a row in Tallahassee for the first time in series history. Clemson stalled on its first drive, but the second drive ended in three points with a 26-yard field goal from Hauser for a 3-0 lead. Following a punt from FSU the Tigers took over at their own 42. A rush by Mafah netted one yard, but the Tigers hit paydirt on the second play. Klubnik dropped back, waited for Antonio Williams to break free over the middle and rifled a shot for a catch downfield. Two Seminole defenders ran into each other and Williams scored easily for a 57-yard touchdown and a 10-0 lead. Avieon Terrell stopped the next Florida St. drive, stepping in front of a Brock Glenn pass at the Clemson 41-yard line for an interception. Klubnik began the drive with a 14-yard run, had to leave the field for a play after a hard hit, but came back in to throw a pretty tunnel screen to T.J. Moore, who sliced into the endzone for a 23-yard score and a 17-0 Clemson lead with just two seconds left in the first quarter. The Seminoles responded with a scoring drive of their own, with a 35-yard pass from Glenn to Landen Thomas, setting up a 13-yard touchdown pass to Amaree Williams. For the first time all night, momentum looked to be on the Florida St. sideline. A 38-yard field goal attempt by Hauser was blocked and life was in the stadium, and a 31-yard pass brought the crowd to its feet. However, a holding penalty nullified the gain, and the Tigers were able to control the rest of the half. Hauser hit field goals of 38 and 25 yards, the last one as time expired in the half, and the Tigers led 23-7 at intermission. The second half was not great for the Clemson offense, which played conservative football for the most part. Another field goal was blocked, and Florida St. added another touchdown in the fourth quarter that trimmed the lead to 23-13. The Seminoles went for the 2-point conversion but the pass was missed. The Tigers added a 31-yard field goal from Hauser with just over eight minutes remaining to go up 26-13. Following a Florida St. punt, the Tigers added another field goal by Hauser, his fifth of the night. The Tigers are back on the road next week, traveling to Winston-Salem to take on Wake Forest at Noon.

