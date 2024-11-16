Tigers rise from Pitt of despair, win on Klubnik's late touchdown run

PITTSBURGH, PA – Clemson was injured, momentum was non-existent, and there were no rushing lanes in what was setting up to be a program-worst kind of running performance. And then Cade Klubnik and his legs showed up and showed out. Klubnik ran 50 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 1:16 remaining, and No. 20 Clemson came from behind to defeat Pitt 24-20 at Acrisure Stadium Saturday afternoon. The Tigers had accumulated a grand total of eight yards on the ground prior to Klubnik’s run, and that number would have been in the lowest eight games in program history. However, Klubnik broke free and showed some steel as he made the biggest play on a cold day in the Steel City. Pitt had taken its first lead on a field goal with 1:36 remaining to go up 20-17. Clemson improves to 8-2 overall and ends the ACC regular season with a 7-1 league record. Pitt has lost three in a row to fall to 7-3 overall and 3-3 in the ACC. The Tigers were short-handed on several fronts on the afternoon, with one player (already a backup) ejected for targeting, a backup offensive lineman thrust into a starting role leaving early with injury, and starting safety R.J. Mickens leaving late in the second half. Clemson's defense registered a season-high eight sacks, the most since sacking Sam Hartman of Wake Forest eight times in 2020. Defensive end TJ Parker tallied a career-high four sacks. However, Pitt sacked Klubnik five times as the Tigers were held to just 58 yards on the ground. Antonio Williams had a career-high 13 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns. The Tigers were without starters Marcus Tate, Tristan Leigh, Wade Woodaz, and DeMonte Capehart. Clemson returns to action next week, hosting The Citadel for Military Appreciation Day. The kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on the CW. Clemson’s initial drive moved to midfield, but a fumble by Klubnik put an end to any scoring drive. The defense held and a punt pinned Clemson at its own seven. The Tigers moved down the field in just eight plays, covering the 93 yards with Klubnik doing most of the damage through the air. The drive ended with Klubnik throwing a beautiful seam route to Antonio Williams in the endzone for the score and the 7-0 lead. Pitt didn’t take long to respond, covering 75 yards in just five plays to tie the score at 7-7. Running back Daniel Carter did the honors from two yards out after Avieon Terrell was called for pass interference in the end zone. The injuries began to mount for both teams – Clemson freshman offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon was playing in place of the injured Tristan Leigh, but he went out with a left leg injury. Pitt’s Carter also suffered an injury to his lower leg and had to be taken off the field on a cart. Early in the second quarter, the Clemson offense found a rhythm and marched 75 plays in just three plays. A short Mafah rush was followed by a 45-yard pass from Klubnik to Bryant Wesco, and one play later, Klubnik threw a 28-yard laser to Williams in the middle of the field for the score and a 17-7 lead. Late in the half, the Tigers took over at their own 28 with 48 seconds remaining. Clemson moved the ball down the field to the Pitt 33, and Nolan Hauser hit a 51-yard field goal with three seconds remaining to give the Tigers a 17-7 lead at the half. The third quarter was all about which team could make the most mistakes, but Pitt took over late in the third and put together the first scoring drive of the second half. The drive covered 17 plays, 68 yards, and took 8:32 off the clock. The Panthers pushed it as close as the Clemson one-yard line, but the Tiger defense held and forced a field goal that made it 17-10 with 10:55 to play. Following the long drive, the Tigers were forced into a 3-and-out and Pitt once again made them pay. The Panthers attacked the Tigers’ third-string linebacker – in the game after Sammy Brown was ejected for targeting – and scored on a touchdown pass to tight end Gavin Bartholomew – tying the game at 17-17. The Tigers moved down the field, but facing a 4th-and-1 at the Pitt 41, elected to try a toss to the short side of the field to Mafah. The play lost yardage, and Pitt turned that into a 47-yard field goal that gave the Panthers a 20-17 lead with under two minutes to play. With their backs against the wall, the Tigers came out firing. Klubnik hit Williams for 18 and then Briningstool for 17 to put the ball at midfield. On the third play from scrimmage, Klubnik took off into the wide open space of the middle of the field, cut against the grain and raced 50 yards for the go-ahead score. With just 1:16 remaining, Clemson led 24-20. ICYMI - The game-winning TD‼️🤯 pic.twitter.com/ioogivBcr2 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 16, 2024

