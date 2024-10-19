Tiger RB relishes opportunities coming: 'Whenever my name’s called, I’m always ready'

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - With Clemson’s history of deep running back rooms, it can be difficult for a third-string back to get a lot of action. But this past Saturday against Wake Forest, that is exactly what happened for redshirt sophomore Keith Adams Jr. Adams Jr. had a career-high in rush attempts (six), rushing yards (62) and his first career touchdown. He now has at least one rush attempt in every game except Clemson’s 29-13 win against Florida State. “Whenever my name’s called, I’m always ready. That’s what (running backs coach) Coach (Spiller) always tells us, just always be ready because you’re always one ankle away from having to play from maybe one snap to maybe 20, 30 snaps. So, that’s just kind of how I take it every game,” Adams Jr. said. “I’m sure they didn’t expect the third string running back to come in there and start plowing through people. But, I’m sure they’re pretty tired at that point. You can kind of hear the guys saying, ‘Oh dang. This guy’s tough, too,’ running through the defenders and stuff. But, I feel like with (running back) Phil (Mafah) wearing them down already, it definitely made it easier for me (because) I think the same dude I ran over, Phil ran over a couple times, and Peter Woods.” This season marks the first for Mafah as the starting running back after that job belonged to Will Shipley, who is now in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, from 2021 to 2023. The graduate back has certainly stepped up for the Tigers. He has over 100 rushing yards in four out of the first six games this season. The 49-14 win against the Deacons marked the first time this season Mafah had multiple touchdowns in a game. “He does run angry, and you can tell his whole attitude switches when he gets on that field,” Adams Jr. said. “It means business to him and just learning from Phil, just watching him, his mannerisms, how he is on the field, I kind of try to take a part of that and use it on the field as well. He’s an inspiration to me. I just look up to him.” With how essential the running game is between Mafah, quarterback Cade Klubnik, who has 198 rushing yards this season, which is already a career-high for him, and Adams Jr., it makes sense that another Clemson running back will be honored at their game this Saturday against Virginia (noon / ACC Network). Former Clemson running back and current running backs coach for the Tigers, C.J. Spiller, is entering Clemson’s Ring of Honor this weekend. Spiller finished his collegiate career with 3,547 rushing yards and was No. 6 in the Heisman voting back in 2009. He was a first round draft pick, No. 9 overall, by the Buffalo Bills. He played eight seasons in the league, including 2012, when he was selected for the Pro Bowl. For a player like Adams Jr., having someone around with that kind of background in the NFL is an honor for him. “Coach Spiller’s just a calm dude … He can be intense when he needs to be intense. But, he’s just (a) really chill coach … From him having a running back perspective, it kind of just helps us understand a lot better, and he coaches us really well. He tells us what he would do in the situation, and then he knows our strengths and weaknesses. So, he kind of applies that to how he teaches us as well,” Adams Jr. said. “He’s relatable. He’s fun. He’s caring. He’s a spiritual person. He reads verses to us everyday before practice. Just a charismatic guy, everybody loves him. "He’s just a great person to be around, and just to have that as your coach and him to be in the position that he was and still is, that’s an honor to have him as a coach, and I can tell people, I can tell my children, my grandchildren, I was coached by this guy. So, it’s pretty cool.”

