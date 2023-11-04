Tiger defense plays its part in complementary performance over Irish

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Clemson defensive leaders like junior linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and graduate defensive end Xavier Thomas were determined to do their job and complement all phases of the game for the Tigers Saturday against Notre Dame. “I feel like that was really good that we were able to start off fast, get that momentum early on in the game,” Trotter said. “I feel like that going into the second half, that really helped out and then just finishing in the third and fourth quarter, getting stops on defense, offense still running that ball … Just playing complementary football. I was really proud of my team.” This season has been a struggle when it comes to complementary football. The defense has been making stands all season and keeping the Tigers in games, but when that happens, the offense usually has not found a way to get things going. While that also occurred today, when your defense scores, that takes a lot of pressure off the offense. According to Trotter, finishing the game was a big focus for this team. “Another message we had for the team was playing a complete game and finishing, and I feel like we went out there and did that, got some good stops (to) get the ball back to the offense and just play complementary football,” Trotter said. “Never got too high, never got too low even though when there was a little bit of adversity, we still went out there and just (kept) fighting.” That defensive touchdown came from a 28-yard pick-six from Trotter, who arguably had the best game of his career and surely the best game of this season. He had 11 tackles, two sacks, and another half-tackle for loss. The pick-six was also his first since Clemson’s loss to South Carolina last season. It was his second career touchdown. Trotter gave the team a lot of momentum to help lead them to victory. This is Clemson’s fifth win of the season, making them one away from bowl eligibility. The winning feeling is something that Trotter and the team enjoyed, but he also wanted to thank the fans for their support through this unusual season for the Tigers. “Anytime you win, it’s always a great (feeling). Just being able to win those games, coming in the locker room and celebrating. I can’t even describe that type of feeling and seeing the fans rush the field,” Trotter said. “I just thank them as well, coming out to support us. It’s been an up-and-down type of season, had some tough losses. But, those Clemson fans always come out and support when we’re back home, and I really appreciate them.”

Part of the reason the season has gone the way it has is because of injuries. The Tigers have been dealing with injury problems on all sides of the ball this season. Defensively, Clemson was missing two safeties in graduate Jalyn Phillips and sophomore Sherrod Covil Jr, as well as cornerback graduate Sheridan Jones and graduate defensive end Justin Mascoll. Another starting safety in RJ Mickens missed a second consecutive game after an appendectomy last week.

That did not matter for the Tigers, as several young players stepped up in a big way. Redshirt freshman Kylon Griffin had the game-sealing interception, while true freshman defensive tackle Peter Woods recorded two quarterback hits. Another true freshman, defensive back Khalil Barnes, who has started three games this season, had three tackles and a pass breakup. For leaders like Trotter, seeing these young players go out there and make an impact is huge. It is also a positive sign for the future of the team.

“Having those young guys out there, it really just shows the type of work that they’ve put in and the preparation that they had leading up, even before this moment, because you can’t just go out there and not put in the work and expect to just go out there and ball out when the time comes,” Trotter said. “But, it just shows those guys come in day-in and day-out. They’re working. They’re grinding and making sure that they’re ready for the opportunity, and today, I feel like that really showed.”

On the D-line, redshirt junior DeMonte Capehart made an impact when he was on the field. He recorded 1.5 tackles for loss, the most he has had in one game since 2020 when Clemson won against The Citadel. Thomas was impressed with the way Capehart played against the Irish, particularly in the run-stopping game.

“DeMonte, we know what he can do. He can just get in there and just disrupt any offensive line running game,” Thomas said. “So, we just keep on giving him confidence and telling him just go in there and do what he does, and that’s what he did today.”

A team cannot be successful without playing well in all three phases of the ball. Punter Aidan Swanson certainly made things easier on the Clemson defense with where Notre Dame was starting their drives, especially in the fourth quarter. In the final quarter of the game, the Irish’s average field position was at their own 12-yard line.

“Aidan’s been a baller. Field position is a big part of the game, and he was (pinning) them back deep and being able to do that towards the end of the game as well. That’s really big because that puts them on a long field,” Trotter said. “So, I give him props. He’s been balling, and I really appreciate him being able to do that.”

