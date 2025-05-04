Mississippi tackle details final four, confirms Clemson official visit

Mississippi OT Dalton Toothman details final four, confirms Clemson official visit

Clemson may have been late to the Dalton Toothman party, but they've wasted zero time. The Tigers have once again found themselves as a final contender for another standout tackle in the 2026 cycle, listed as a final school for Toothman of Ocean Springs (MS), Vancleave. For Luke's big board, he already has landed some serious talent in the trenches for this class, and has a good shot to add more. Toothman spoke with TigerNet about how Clemson has found itself in his final four, and he made it clear that the relationship with Luke and the staff made a tremendous impact. "My relationship with Coach Luke has been strong from the start," Toothman said. "From the moment he came to my home, he made it clear how much he believed in my potential and took the time to really get to know me as a person." That investment in the person and not just the player spoke volumes to the three-star lineman, with the strong traits of his relationship with Luke extending over to the Tigers' entire staff. "The entire staff has been genuine, supportive, and invested—not just in my football future but in me as a person," Toothman said. "I feel like they see the bigger picture, and that means a lot." Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Auburn round out the rest of his final schools. Toothman has identified the traits that he wants out of his contenders, with each carrying a strong culture and a supreme foundation on the gridiron. "Each of the schools in my top four has a combination of high-level football, strong culture, great coaching, and a place where I feel I can grow on and off the field," Toothman said. "They all make me feel valued and have shown a clear plan for how I can fit into their program." Toothman also confirmed that he will be taking an official visit to Clemson on May 30th, cementing the Tigers as a place he seriously considers a spot he can commit to in the near future. That type of decision is rapidly approaching, with the Mississippi native hoping to commit shortly after official visits, taking the adequate amount of time needed to weigh his options after campus visits. "After the official visits, I’m hoping to have full clarity seeing where I feel the most at home, where the relationships feel strongest, and where I see myself thriving long term. That’s when I’ll feel ready to make a decision," he said.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!