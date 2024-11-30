The Palmetto Bowl at a stalemate entering the half

CLEMSON - The air in Death Valley was freezing, but the first half of the Palmetto Bowl turned up the temperature. The heat on the field is on in Memorial Stadium, with the Tigers and Gamecocks even at seven heading into the locker. With a potential spot in the playoffs on the line, the stakes couldn’t be higher entering the second half. Here’s what we saw. Player of the half: Sammy Brown woke up and chose violence. The Clemson freshman has been a star in November, racking up multiple games with double-digit tackles, and he’s well on his way to that today. Brown leads the team in tackles with seven, adding a sack and 1.5 TFLs. His best play of the afternoon so far was seeking Sanders in the backfield close to South Carolina’s end zone, which ended up leaving Clemson’s offense with a short field and the first score of the day. The Tigers will need that and more heading into the second half. Stat of the half: Clemson’s third-down offense has struggled to find consistency. The Tigers are 2-7 on the day, unable to string successful drives together against the Gamecocks. As the game winds down on the clock, plays like these will be needed from the Tiger offense to claim the Palmetto Bowl. What’s working for Clemson: Clemson’s aerial attack has impressed early, with the Tigers’ top three pass catchers making contributions. Bryant Wesco got things rolling, and the Tigers out of their own end zone. T.J. Moore shortly followed that with a massive grab of his own. Antonio Williams leaped over a Gamecock DB for a chunk play of his own. The Tigers are protecting well, and Clemson’s WRs are winning their matchups on the boundaries. With the run game a slow burn in the first half, Cade Klubnik has been the distributor Clemson has needed in the highest stakes this season. What’s not working for Clemson: South Carolina has proven it can run the ball effectively all over Wes Goodwin’s defense. The Gamecocks haven’t aired it out much, and for good reason. LaNorris Sellers and Raheim Sanders have slashed the Tiger defense in the first two quarters, with Sellers already holding two scrambles of over 25 yards. If Clemson is to hold on, stopping the Gamecocks on the ground is at the top of the locker room agenda. What the Tigers need to do to win: Clemson has to win up front. The Gamecocks have had their way on the ground, gashing the Tigers for 5.4 yards per rush. Goodwin’s defense will have to prioritize that effort heading into the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, Jay Haynes must get more touches. He has one carry today for eight yards, displaying a different burst that Clemson desperately needs in the backfield. With Phil Mafah looking hurt, Haynes may need more opportunities to give the Tigers juice in the backfield. The down field passing attack is another facet of the Tiger offense that needs more looks. For the most part, Clemson’s wide receivers have won their matchups against South Carolina’s secondary. Klubnik has consistently attacked his matchups with great success. That needs to be a staple in the second half. The Palmetto Bowl appears to be headed for a tight finish, and the Tigers need big plays to overcome their rival, and find a shot for the College Football Playoff.

