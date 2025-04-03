2027 NC DL talks Clemson visit, significance behind potential offer

2027 NC DL Xavier Perkins talks Clemson visit, significance behind potential offer

Dabo Swinney and the staff have begun to lay down the foundation of the 2027 class. Some have already been immersed in the program, with plenty of familiarity dating before the recent March weekend. One visitor who fits that billing is Xavier Perkins of Durham (NC) C.E. Jordan. Plenty of top programs have thrown their hat in the ring, including Ole Miss, Florida State, and North Carolina, among other schools. While Clemson hasn’t extended an offer and won’t until the beginning of the summer, they’ve done plenty of homework on how Perkins could fit into the program. Just ask Nick Eason. Eason has been the conductor of this recruitment, bringing in Perkins for a visit during his freshman year, and that relationship has continued to grow since. Led by Eason, Corey Crawford and Da’Quan Bowers have also been key players in his recruitment, with Perkins telling TigerNet they’ve invested in him as a person and not just an athlete. “Last year, Coach Eason had me come down for a visit, and that’s when it first started,” Perkins said. “Coach Bowers, Coach Crawford, and Coach Eason are very good dudes and take time to know you as a person and an athlete.” When asked about the visit, Clemson’s culture has remained a top standout among the 2027 visitors. For Perkins, that “family-oriented” atmosphere stood out, with the coaching and player leadership not too far from the center of his impressions. With this being one of several visits, the Durham native understands what Clemson’s culture and standards look like and will turn his attention to a potential offer. Should Clemson pull the trigger, Perkins will see it as an endorsement of not just the kind of player he is but the person he has become. “I visited Clemson a few times and learned about the program, so if I do receive an offer for Clemson, it’ll mean a lot,” Perkins said. “It will because they believe in me and also because of the wonderful academic and football program at Clemson University.” Perkins hasn’t finalized his summer plans, but a return to Clemson is one he hopes is circled on the calendar. Had a great visit at Clemson University, saw great Coaching and amazing facility. Go Tigers!! pic.twitter.com/w9O9FfIBpy — Xavier Perkins (@Xman_Nextup) March 30, 2025

