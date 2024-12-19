Texas safety Andrew Mukuba says some of his best times were in Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Andrew Mukuba says some of the best times of his life were at Clemson and he’s excited to see his former teammates and coaches this weekend. Mukuba is the Texas safety who played for Clemson from 2021-23. The former freshman All-American was credited with 149 tackles (4.5 for loss), one sack, 20 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one interception in 35 games (31 starts). Mukuba will renew acquaintances with many of his former teammates and coaches when his Longhorns host Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. (EST) at Darrell K. Royal Stadium and will be broadcast on TNT. Mukuba said it didn’t take long for the Clemson guys to reach out. “When they found out, I got a couple (messages),” Mukuba said on Monday. “They were kind of talking crazy, but those are my guys. I’m still kind of cool with some of them on the team. It’s good to kind of go through that with them because I was on the same side with them at one point. But yeah, it’s going to be exciting.” He then said that he has good memories of his time with the Tiger program. “My time at Clemson was some of the best times I’ve had in my life,” Mukuba said. “I’ve had a lot of fun at Clemson. I wouldn’t take that back for nothing.” What stands out about the Clemson program? “I would say just how Coach Swinney runs his program, what he values and what he’s all about and the kind of guys that he’s got inside the building. I feel like that’s kind of what gets the program running is the people that’s in the building,” Mukuba said. “There’s nothing but good people inside the building, and I feel like that plays a big role in why Clemson has been so successful over the past decade.” Mukuba was notable for being a “Covid commit.” Clemson’s coaches recruited him via FaceTime and Zoom, and he committed without setting foot on his campus or attending a game. The first time he set foot on campus was when he arrived to enroll in school. “On my end, that’s why I have a lot of respect for Coach Swinney and just Clemson, the program in general. Because they took a young kid from Austin, Texas, and I’ve never visited campus at all, never knew what campus looked like,” Mukuba said. “My first day on campus when I moved in as a true freshman, and from the first day I moved in to when I left, those guys, they took care of me. They made sure I was good at all times, and they helped me come a long way and they brought me along, and I really appreciate them for that. That means a lot.” Despite his good feelings for the Clemson program and the respect has for his former coaches and teammates, he has one goal when Saturday rolls around. “At the end of the day, we’re all trying to win,” he said. “So at the end of the day, it’s all business, but after the game, we’re cool again.”

