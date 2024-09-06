Terrell says Tigers are keeping to finish mantra, sees confident defense

Brooks Thomason by Correspondent -

Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell has confidence in himself, and he has confidence in the Clemson defense. After a rough first game, the Tigers look to bounce back in their home opener this Saturday against Appalachian State (8 p.m./ACCN). Although Clemson’s defense gave up 34 points, the glaring disparity between six points allowed in the first and 28 in the second half unpacks many questions about the defense in week one. Terrell has confidence in the group after the first half action against Georgia. “Yeah, yeah, we're very confident. I feel like, as a defense, we matched up well. We just have to finish. Finish the game. Finish all four quarters, not just the half.” Georgia had 160 yards of total offense in the first half and 287 yards in the second half, and Terrell said it was the details that cost the Tigers. “Just little things that got us beat in the second half,” he said. “That's really what it is, what it was.” Terrell’s performance against Georgia included six total tackles and a PBU (pass broken up). After watching the film, Terrell compliments his performance against the No. 1 team in the country but understands the need to be better. “Georgia, looking back at the film…I feel like I played pretty well, but I can do better,” he said. “One of my best. So I feel like I played good, but I can do better.” The sophomore only missed two snaps on defense, playing 60 out of 62 snaps. “I actually felt good…the offseason, we trained a lot. We trained pretty hard,” he said. “So it really it really didn't affect me. I felt good out there.” The game was special because his older brother AJ Terrell – who played at Clemson and is a cornerback for the Atlanta Falcons – was an honorary captain. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was happy to have both Terrell brothers in the building. “It was great. Made the first big play in the National Championship,” Swinney said, referencing AJ’s pick-six against Alabama in 2018. “That created momentum right out of the gate. So, he's a big reason why we won a second national championship for sure. He's just a great human being. His whole family. His mom and dad are just some of the best people you'll ever meet. I've known Avieon since he was in sixth grade. And he's a neat kid, too. Aveion's a dude. Avieon is a player. There's a play and they throw, he's all over it. They throw a little bang-eight, little deep glance there and he's all over it. He missed the ball by that much (holding thumb and index finger close).” Avieon was asked the difference between the brothers. “I would say we’re different. He's 6-2, he’s longer, but I feel like we have the same styles, and we’re both physical,” Terrell said. “But I feel like I have to have better feet because I don't have the same length as him. I feel like my feet have to be better, but other than that I feel like it isn’t too much of a difference.” Avieon does have a little more swagger. “I've been like that since I was a kid. My brother is more of a laid-back player. He would get up and just walk off,” Terrell said. “But ever since I was a kid, every time I make a play I get up with a little bit of more passion and just more excitement. So, we are just two different players as in when we get up and make plays.” With the home opener against App State, Terrell spoke on the challenge Coach Swinney offered the team and not underestimating their opponent. “Focus on the little things. Just get better on the little things and finish.”

