Swinney says penalties, calls on the field were things he's never seen

David Hood by Senior Writer -

PITTSBURGH – Dabo Swinney says he needs to attend seminars on officiating in the offseason. Clemson and Pitt combined for 19 penalties for 157 yards Saturday. Clemson was called for six penalties for 57 yards, while Pitt tallied 13 for an even 100. For Clemson, one penalty was especially damaging. With starting linebacker Wade Woodaz out with injury, freshman Sammy Brown stepped in and was playing well when he was called for a second-quarter targeting call on the quarterback. That sent backups Dee Crayton and Jamal Anderson into action, and Crayton finished with seven tackles. Another play that created a bit of controversy was sack by Crayton that turned into a personal foul penalty. Pitt faced a 2nd-and-9 at their own 46 with 3:52 remaining, and Pitt quarterback Nate Yarnell was sacked for a loss of three yards. Clemson’s Crayton obviously hit Yarnell in the head as he went by, but a flag wasn’t thrown on the play. However, during an injury timeout, the officials huddled and changed their mind. Swinney was flabbergasted. “I've never been a part of that. I was at Notre Dame in double overtime. When was that? 2020? When they reviewed the play, changed it, and then we're getting ready to snap it, and they reviewed the review,” Swinney said. “I remember our ref, the white hat guy at the time, he said, ‘I've never been a part of it either. All I can do is they're calling me from NASA or wherever they are.’ I've never been a part of that. And I've never been a part of what we were part of tonight. I've never been a part of it. And listen, they missed the call. It was the hands to the face, but you can't review hands to the face if a guy is not hurt. I think the ball's probably snapped. I've never been a part of that. I can't wait to have a conversation on that one for sure. “They said they had been discussing it the whole time. I said, well, there wasn't there a flag on the ground, throw the freaking flag and I can live with that, but there's no flag. So I mean, I'm not sure the mechanics are right. I'll let Alberto Riveron (ACC Coordinator of officials) figure all that out. But I mean it is what it is. You have to move on and play. And again, I don't expect them to be perfect. And there were tough calls both sides, but I've just never experienced that ever. That was a new one. It was a new one. Like the review of the review in '20, that was two unique experiences in my life. I'll write about 'em in my book one day.” He said the officials offered an awkward explanation. “That guy comes from the end zone, all of a sudden drops a flag,” Swinney said. “But then they tried to explain to me that, ‘Oh, I know it feels awkward, but this is the right thing. And we were discussing it.’ And so all you can do is just say, well, okay, let's move on. And that's what we did. But again, I've never been a part of that ever.”

