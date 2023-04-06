Swinney says offense getting better, healthier as spring comes to a close

David Hood

CLEMSON – The offense was better during the second full scrimmage of the spring, and it’s a group that is getting healthier by the day. The Tigers scrimmaged for two-plus hours in Death Valley Wednesday – the penultimate practice before the spring game – a scrimmage that head coach Dabo Swinney described as clean. "Second full scrimmage of spring. You get two of these, plus the spring game. It was honestly probably our best day all spring as a team,” Swinney said. “Really competitive on both sides. Very clean scrimmage. ACC refs here today. A great way to go into Easter break.” The Tigers are also getting guys healthy. "Hopefully, by the time we get to the spring game next week, we'll have as many healthy guys as we've had this spring. Got back Justin Mascoll (ankle) back today,” Swinney said. “Caden Story and DeMonte Capehart missed some time for injury-type things, but they're back going. We got really thin at d-tackle after a few practices. Marcus Tate and Beaux Collins are back in practice doing individual and team-separate stuff (not contact/live work). Mitchell Mayes (knee), nothing major, but he's missed a few practices and hopefully, he'll be able to go in the spring game.” The injuries along the offensive line have allowed freshman Harris Sewell to gain valuable reps. "Strong and smart. Can bend and move,” Swinney said of Sewell. “Great football IQ and understands the defense. Very coachable. As tough as they come, nasty. Can play three positions. Very athletic. The rare guy where it physically and mentally matches up early. He's just ready. He'll help this football team for sure. "That's the blessing in disguise of Marcus and Walker Parks being out. This offensive line has taken a huge step forward, as they should because we only lost one guy. Bunch of juniors and redshirt sophomores. And then some dynamic freshmen. Plus Blake Miller and Collin Sadler." Freshmen offensive linemen Zack Owens and Ian Reed are not as far along as Sewell. "Ian is tough, strong, physical, loves ball, but he's kind of overloaded and it's coming a little slower for him from an installation standpoint. And have to get his body composition better,” Swinney said. "Same with Zack, tough, competitive, and don't back down. Can move and run and is physical, but he can't play at 380. He was 405, so he's on his way if he keeps buying into what we're asking him to do." Swinney said he’s been pleased with the progression of the offense. "I think we've gotten a lot in. A lot of things with complementary plays to them, and guys really understand that. Garrett (Riley) has been awesome, he's done an amazing job getting us to this point in feeling confident about where we're headed,” he said. “A lot more to do and build on, but I think main goal is to come out of spring with a lot of momentum and confidence going into the summer, and I've seen that. “We want to attack where weaknesses are and take matchups where they need to be, but you have to have a quarterback that can do that, and I think we have that. Cade (Klubnik) has demonstrated really good understanding."