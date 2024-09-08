Swinney pays tribute to Diondre Overton: "My heart hurts"

David Hood

CLEMSON — Diondre Overton was known around the Clemson football facility as a fantastic teammate and friend, always with a quick smile for everyone he met. Head coach Dabo Swinney recalled all of that in a moving tribute to his former player following Saturday’s victory over Appalachian State. Overton, who played 51 games across two seasons at Clemson, died in a shooting during a house party in Greensboro, North Carolina, in the early hours Saturday morning. It didn’t take long for the news to reach many of Clemson’s current players, and then Swinney. “First of all, it’s been a long day with the news this morning on Diondre Overton,” Swinney said during his postgame press conference. “Took the wind out of my body this morning. Had an opportunity to speak with his dad — obviously, they’re hurting. It’s hard to process something like this. It’s so senseless. Just a beautiful, young life cut short at 26.” Overton finished his Clemson career with 52 receptions for 777 yards and seven touchdowns, and he was a vital cog on two National Championship teams. He would go on to play professional football in several leagues, including most recently with the Memphis Showboats of the UFL. Swinney remembered Overton’s time as a Tiger. “Man, I love Diondre Overton. He’s one of the best teammates that we’ve had come through here. He was here five years, two-time national champion, voted captain by his teammates,” Swinney said. “Still remember him putting the leather helmet on with three touchdowns against Boston College. He truly was one of the sweetest, spirited kids that we’ve had come through here and, again, truly a great teammate.” Several of Overton’s former teammates posted tributes to their friend. “My heart hurts and my prayers are with his family… Just at a loss for words. Had a chance to touch base with some of his teammates and everybody’s prayers are with them right now,” Swinney said. “I don’t know who did it, but it was pretty cool walking into the Tiger Walk, somebody put some flowers on his captain plaque — that was a pretty special thing to see walking in. So, whoever did that, I appreciate that.” Dabo Swinney took a moment during the Tiger Walk with Diondre Overton's captains brick where flowers and a balloon lay to memorialize the former Tiger. Clemson announced his passing this morning. @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/ZAgAGWBKl7 — Beth Hoole (@bethhooleTV) September 7, 2024 Swinney has never been shy about his faith, and he said he has no doubt that Overton is in a better place. “The good news is, I know where he is, he’s with the good Lord,” Swinney said. “He was actually baptized while he was here at Clemson, I’ve got a picture of that on my phone. So, a life cut way too short, but I do have peace in knowing where he’s at.” The shooting remains under investigation. He was 26 years old. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TigerNet (@clemsontigernet)

