Swinney details whether Sammy Brown and other freshmen will play against Pitt

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON — Clemson freshmen will continue to play a major role as the Tigers hit the home stretch, with just three regular-season games remaining. The freshmen were on display in Saturday’s victory over Virginia Tech, with freshman receivers Bryant Wesco and T.J. Moore continuing their solid play. But it was linebacker Sammy Brown, offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon and defensive back Ashton Hampton who stole the show. Thurmon subbed in for injured left tackle Tristan Leigh, Brown started at middle linebacker and led the team with eight tackles, and Hampton had an interception to thwart a Hokie drive. During his Tuesday press conference, Swinney was asked if Brown will start this weekend against the Panthers. "It'll be based on what Pitt is doing. They're an 11-personnel (one running back, one tight end) team. He certainly has to have an opportunity to play, and he deserves that,” Swinney said. “Kobe (McCloud) was really our third guy coming into the season. Now, where we are, we feel good about it. Dee Crayton is really improved. Jamal (Anderson) has improved. You haven't seen it quite as much on the field. Sammy, as the game has slowed down, has just taken off. He's in a really good place. We feel good about this group especially when we'll have Kobe back. "We redshirted Drew Woodaz and C.J. Kubah-Taylor. With where we are now with a few games left, we have some guys available who can give us some depth on special teams. But Sammy, Barrett (Carter) and (Wade) Woodaz ... it's nice to have some functional depth down the stretch." Hampton subbed for starter Avieon Terrell early, but replaced Jeadyn Lukus after Lukus suffered an injury. "It wasn't just Terrell. Hampton was in for everybody. You can't control how series are going to go. It might be three plays or 12 plays,” Swinney said. “We did go into the game really hoping to have a three-man rotation and with Ashton playing a good bit. He has made a lot of progress. His confidence has grown. He's got great practice habits. He's on his way. He can play anything. It's what we loved about him in the recruiting process ... corner, safety, nickel. He is unique. I'm excited about his progress. "With Shelton (Lewis) out, who was our fourth corner, we're trying to force the issue. And Jeadyn is banged up, too. A full practice and a half last week, he was out. So it was good for Ashton to have that kind of game. (Corian) Gipson is finally healthy. He's got two games left. Really excited about the progress he has made." As for Thurmon, Swinney said the freshman can play any position on the offensive line. “He has played guard. He can play center. We haven't played him there yet,” Swinney said. “He is a really special talent. You don't ever know until you start coaching a guy. Where are they mentally? This kid is really smart. He understands the game and has played five positions, so he sees things differently. He's just a natural. It's really going to serve him well."

