Swinney Camp Insider: Offers begin to roll out after morning session

CLEMSON – Morning performances lead to afternoon offers. The afternoon session of the first day of head coach Dabo Swinney’s high school camp started off hot and got a little hotter as word of offers started to spread. We told you after the morning session that wide receiver Donovan Murph out of Columbia (SC) Irmo was the most impressive of the lead group, and he reported an offer after the session. Wide receiver Naeem Burroughs out of Jacksonville (FL) The Bolles School also reported an offer, and the speedster certainly looks the part. I wandered over to Wes Goodwin’s linebacker group and it didn’t take long to spot Logan Anderson, a 2025 guy out of Fyffe (AL). He moves his feet really well for his size and showed good hands during some of the loose ball drills I watched. The one that really stood out was his burst from a standing start. He was easily the best in the group I watched, and it was no surprise that he walked out with an offer, with Clemson joining Auburn and Georgia as recent Power 5 offers. TigerNet contributor Grayson Mann stopped in to watch the offensive line and had this to say: *Swinney’s words of focusing on the details continued to echo through the facility's grounds. Players or coaches made sure to stick to the leading man’s theme, and nobody did it better than offensive line coach Matt Luke. The first stop of the afternoon session was spent with the offensive line. Luke’s approach all afternoon was very hands-on. He would seamlessly weave through the lines of drill work and give instructions when needed to various players. The one thing Luke honed in on throughout the drills was the offensive lineman's footwork, sometimes nearly catching himself doing the work with the players. One lineman who stood out amongst the group was Chancellor Barclay, a 2026 prospect out of Lake Mineola (FL) First Academy who received individual instruction from Luke and Marcus Tate, one of the several players coaching today. Barclay has six stops planned in June in addition to Clemson, featuring Georgia, Oklahoma, and Alabama. *I also wandered over to watch the offensive lineman, the second of two stops on the day, and was impressed this morning with the footwork of Sean Poret of Atlanta (GA) Riverwood. A longer frame with the potential to add muscle and weight, he also showed strong hands. Former offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell was also working with the linemen, and at once chided a group for trying to back into the shade. He then grew a little testy with one group – they were using the big medicine ball, with one player throwing it at the eyes of an offensive lineman just as the lineman came out of his stance. Some of the balls went too high, others were too low, and some were simply off target. Caldwell said, “Throw it at his eyes. If he fails to punch, I want it to hit him in the nose.” Mann had this to say about his time with the defense and some other position groups: While watching the linebackers, a parent approached me and started a conversation about his son, who currently plays tight end at Wando. His name is Brock Feinberg, and he’s moving to linebacker and has interest from several schools. Wes Goodwin joined Sammy Brown for the afternoon sessions. He didn’t have much to say when compared to Luke or Chris Rumph, but his presence was certainly felt in each drill he was a part of. Regarding the offensive side, Artavis Scott was present during the afternoon sessions. Scott was repping Howard University gear, where he will take over as the wide receivers coach this upcoming season. When the quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends were gathered together to run routes on air, Garrett Riley ran the show and continued honing in on Swinney’s theme of focusing on the details and trying to improve. Riley would explain a route or show the quarterbacks a dropback, and the entire group would gravitate toward him. When Riley spoke, the campers intently listened. *From the quarterback side of things, Brodie McWhorter (Cartersville, GA) threw this morning, and then Brock Bradley texted me earlier in the day to let me know he would be at Clemson this afternoon. McWhorter is what I expected, with a nice release and accuracy on the move. He has a deft touch running out of the pocket. Bradley, out of Birmingham (AL) Spain Park, was also impressive. He has a quick release, and I like his motion. He’s compact enough to get the ball out in a hurry. *From this morning, Mann watched the tight ends group and had this to say: There was a standout in Kyle Richardson’s tight ends group in Corbyn Fordham. I watched him work in individual drills and with a group of quarterbacks. Fordham’s route running was the smoothest of the group and made a highlight play, grabbing the attention of many watching beside me. The tight ends ran an “out and up” to the corner of the endzone, with Fordham cutting up to the right pylon and tracking the ball for an impressive grab over the shoulders. Fordham jogged back to his position group and got some pointers from Jake Briningstool - one of the several players seen coaching today. *Finally, I wrote after this morning’s session that Ole Miss wide receiver commit Dillon Alfred of Saraland (AL) was impressive, including a couple of highlight reel catches. I was told that he would love a Clemson offer, so we will have to wait and see if he did enough to earn one from Grisham. Another in-state prospect, Jordon Gidron, out of Columbia (SC) Ridge View, was also impressive in both sessions. He's smooth and gets in and out of his routes on time with good hands. He is another one to watch.

