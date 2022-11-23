Swinney, Beamer see similarities between Spencer Rattler, DJ Uiagalelei

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Dabo Swinney and Shane Beamer see a lot of similarities between DJ Uiagalelei and Spencer Rattler, the two quarterbacks who will take center stage in Saturday’s rivalry game between the Tigers and Gamecocks.

Rattler is 208-for-311 this season (66.9 percent) for 2406 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Uiagalelei is 219-for-336 (65.2) for the same amount of yards – 2406 – with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Both are former 5-stars who have their share of struggles, with Rattler enduring losing his job to Caleb Williams at Oklahoma last season and then transferring to South Carolina. Uiagalelei suffered through a 2021 campaign as injuries stifled the Clemson offense.

Beamer said he sees why the comparisons are made.

“Absolutely. Two guys that were very highly recruited and rightfully so coming out of high school,” Beamer said. “When you are the head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterback, when things don't go well, you get the brunt of the criticism. I think we all know, when you sign up to be in those positions, that is part of it. People criticize DJ, but all he has done is won 10 games.”

Swinney said that he sees it, too, and that Rattler is like Uiagalelei in that he receives unfair criticism.

"They made a change at Oklahoma and he moved on. Quarterbacks get a lot of blame sometimes,” Swinney said. “DJ didn't play well at times last year but we weren't very good around him either. Rattler is a very talented player. Both have had their ups and downs. Outside of two games, DJ has played well for us. He's a winner and a great leader. He's committed. I don't know Spencer but I have a lot of respect for him as a player."

Beamer thinks Uiagalelei and Rattler still have confidence, and with good reason.

“I guess they had a bad night at Notre Dame but if I am not mistaken, they are averaging like 30 plus points a game,” Beamer said. “They are one of the top 25 scoring offenses in the country right now, I think. I am sure he would tell you there are things that he can do better as well. He is a guy, I don't know him, but just watching him on television and seeing interviews, he stays very poised, doesn't get too high or too low. That is Spencer. He has great confidence in his ability.

"They are both coming off really good games. Spencer has been fantastic. He was fantastic on the field Saturday night. Spencer has been fantastic off the field since the day he got here. I would imagine it is the same for DJ and the way that he is in their program also."