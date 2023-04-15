Spring Game Primer: From parking to recruiting to a new offense, it's a big day in Clemson

The Tigers hold the annual Orange and White Game in Death Valley this afternoon, and we wanted to throw a quick reminder about some things to watch for.

Let’s talk football first – new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley will not be in the box like previous coordinators Tony Elliott and Brandon Streeter. Chad Morris wanted to be on the field because he said he wanted to look in the eyes of his quarterback, but Elliott moved upstairs so co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott could be on the field to help with wide receiver rotations.

Riley, much like Morris, wants to be in the thick of the action.

As we wrote previously, the rosters will have a different look and quarterback Cade Klubnik will have most of his first-team offense on his side. Previously, the roster would be split as evenly as possible, but in a search for continuity with Riley's new offense, there is a switch.

The first team offense that's largely repped this spring will stick together and pair up with the second team defense on the White team roster, while the first defense will compete alongside the second team offense on the Orange team, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said on local radio this week.

That White team then will be led by Klubnik, who will have Antonio Williams, Phil Mafah, Jake Briningstool, Brannon Spector, Keith Adams Jr., Cole Turner, Harris Sewell, Tristan Leigh and Blake Miller among more.

The White team defense features Wade Woodaz, DeMonte Capehart, TJ Dudley, Ruke Orhorhoro, Vic Burley, Payton Page, Zaire Patterson and Greg Williams among more.

The Orange team offense will be led by Hunter Helms and Christopher Vizzina at QB, as well as Will Shipley, Noble Johnson, Josh Sapp, Zack Owens, Trent Howard and Will Putnam and more.

The star-studded Orange defensive group has Barrett Carter, Andrew Mukuba, Nate Wiggins, Peter Woods, TJ Parker, Tyler Davis, Toriano Pride Jr., Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Stephiylan Green and Caden Story among more.

What do we want to see? Of course, all of the mid-year enrollees, especially Peter Woods. Barrett Carter told the ACC Network crew that the mid-year guys came in and started stepping on toes immediately. These dudes can play, and it will be fun to see them lined up.

Of course, we all want to see the offense. Jake Briningstool has added height and weight, and it will be interesting to see how much of a target he is today.

As for Klubnik, the speed of Tennessee’s defense in the Orange Bowl (speed UNC didn’t have) obviously bothered the freshman. His offensive line didn’t help him, and he needs to show that the game has slowed down.

*It’s also a big recruiting weekend for the Tigers, and 4-star cornerback Corian Gibson of Lancaster (TX) is the highlight. Gibson released a top five Wednesday featuring Clemson along with Ohio State, Texas, TCU and Alabama, and he says Clemson is his dream school.

Other 2024 visitors of note are Tampa (FL) Jesuit linebacker Drew Woodaz, the younger brother of Wade Woodaz, and defensive end Elias Williams of Hudson (FL). We will have photos of all the recruits later in the day.

For those who are wondering, there is no surplus sale this year. Other items of note:

Kickoff: Saturday, April 15, 1 p.m. • Clemson Memorial Stadium. No television, but the game is streamed on the ACC Network and the ESPN app.

Gameday Events

*9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.: Be A T.I.G.E.R. Field Day presented by BASF of Seneca. (Littlejohn Lawn)

*9 a.m. – TigerTown Tailgate opens – Littlejohn Coliseum southeast pavilion.

*11:40 a.m.: Tiger Walk Driven by Chevrolet – Press Rd.

*10 a.m. – 1 p.m. McCarter Family IPTAY Center will be open.

Parking/Traffic

*Lots open at 8 a.m.

*ADA Parking is available at the North Lot (C-7) and Centennial Lot (C-9); Baseball ADA lot will be held

Centennial Blvd. on the west side of the stadium is CLOSED, including Lot 5.

*All other parking is first-come, first-served.

*Fans are encouraged to visit downtown businesses on gameday.

*There will be no contra-flow traffic pattern postgame.

*Woodland Cemetery on the Clemson campus is sacred ground and home to more than 1,200 souls buried in marked and unmarked graves. At this time, the cemetery is closed to pedestrians. Motorized vehicles and skateboards are not permitted within the cemetery.

Stadium Construction

*The West stands and marked areas of the lower deck will have limited availability.

*Fans will not be able to travel from the North and South outside the stadium in the west.

*Centennial Blvd. on the west side of the stadium is CLOSED, including Lot 5

Admission

*Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

*Admission is free and open to the public – No ticket is needed, and there is no reserved seating.

*Masters Club seats in the west are first-come/first-serve for general public.

*The clear bag policy is in effect.

*Routine metal detector screening will take place.

*Fans should primarily enter through gates 1, 5, 9, and 13. North Upper Deck (Gate 20) will be opened if needed. Please be aware of construction and allow extra time to enter the stadium.