Sophomore lineman Harris Sewell's confidence has grown in sixth-man role

Ariana Pensy by Correspondent -

CLEMSON - Seeing junior quarterback Cade Klubnik getting sacked is a rarity this season. During No. 23 Clemson’s six-game win streak, Klubnik was only sacked three times; redshirt freshman quarterback Christopher Vizzina was also sacked once. In their two losses - the season opener against now No. 3 Georgia and their 33-21 loss to now No. 22 Louisville this past Saturday - the offensive line has given up two sacks in each contest. Sophomore offensive lineman Harris Sewell believes the line played well but acknowledges there are a lot of things the Tigers need to improve on. “I thought we did okay. There’s still a lot of things to improve. I thought we played physical. I thought that we gave it all we had to the last quarter and until the time was out, and I thought we did pretty good. Still a lot of things to improve,” Sewell said. “I think just getting the little things fixed, whether it’s our eyes on linebacker location and just being aware of where the linebackers are, keeping our feet, finishing blocks … We always talk about there’s a vision that it should look like and we’re just always trying to get that vision on tape.” Sewell played a prominent role for Clemson last season, seeing more action in 10 games and starting in five of those contests. While he has played in six out of Clemson’s eight games this season, he has not started any of them. Sewell is more of a rotational player for the Tigers, but he did play the most right guard snaps versus Louisville (59). “I would say I’m kind of like the sixth guy,” Sewell said. “Wherever they need me, I’m going to play on the inside obviously, and I’m just kind of ready whenever they need me, and right now, they’re kind of splitting reps with me and (graduate offensive lineman) Walker (Parks) right now just (because) he’s battling everyday. I think it’s good.” Coming out of high school from Permian High School in Odessa, Texas, Sewell has gone against quality competition before, as Texas is well-known for its elite high school football, which is why a plethora of college football stars come from there. He was rated as a top-100 prospect by PrepStar and ESPN.com in his recruiting class. Part of why he was viewed so highly is because of his versatility, as he played as a right tackle, right guard and center during his senior year of high school. That versatility has shown in his time with Clemson. Being coached by someone like offensive line coach Matt Luke certainly helps with development as well. Luke came to Clemson just before their game in the Gator Bowl, so this is Sewell’s first full season with Luke as his position coach. This should prove to be beneficial to everyone on the line as Luke brings a lot of experience to the Tigers, including his time coaching for Georgia back in 2020 and 2021. Perhaps his presence and tutelage is part of the reason Sewell says his confidence has increased despite not being a starter like at the end of his freshman year. “I would say my confidence has grown a lot,” Sewell said. “I’ve seen a lot of guys, played a lot of different dudes with some different abilities, and I think I would say just my confidence has grown.” The offensive line will have a challenge containing Virginia Tech’s elite senior defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland, who leads the ACC in tackles for loss (13) and the FBS in sacks (12) after only nine games. Powell-Ryland has two games with four sacks. So, Sewell and the rest of the offensive line working to contain him will be critical for Clemson to get back on track and keep their hopes alive to get into the ACC Championship.

