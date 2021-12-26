Skalski says no opt-outs a credit to Clemson culture, he's excited to play for Goodwin

David Hood by Senior Writer -

ORLANDO, FL – James Skalski knows he isn’t playing in a College Football Playoff, and he knows this is the final game of his collegiate career. For Skalski and the rest of the Clemson defense, this isn’t about the reputation of the bowl game, it’s about the culture of the program and the chance to play with his brothers a final time.

While other programs deal with opt-outs – players deciding to forego the bowl game to concentrate on the NFL Draft – the Tigers have all hands on deck, including those who will play on Sunday next season. Skalski knows why.

“I think it's the culture of this team. You get a chance -- we get to play football,” Skalski said Sunday. “Yeah we have been in the playoffs and bigger stages, but to us, I mean, we get to go play a game again. We get a chance to go represent Clemson, show what we can do ourselves. So, I think we all just love playing ball. We love being together, so it wasn't even opt-out, like, what? That's not a thing.”

Skalski said there has been total buy-in from the defensive players over new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.

“Uneasy is not a word to describe it at all,” Skalski said when asked if there was any uneasy feeling after Brent Venables left for Oklahoma. “Everybody understands what Coach V (Brent Venables) has brought to the program the last ten years and it's been great. But everyone is super excited for him and super happy for him and that is his next step. I mean, it was going to happen, and we are all very happy for him.

“But uneasy? No. We are all excited for the new pieces that are coming in and now we get to build something a little different, a little new, and I think all the young guys that are coming back are super excited. I know I'm excited to play one last game led by these guys. But no, not one ounce of uneasiness.”

Goodwin said he has been pleased with the way the players have responded.

“Obviously, everyone's bought in, been a great week of preparation, week and a half,” Goodwin said. “Great energy every day. Great focus. Everybody's came to work every day with the mindset, the right mindset, right focus and it's been real fun to see.”

Skalski said he can’t wait to put on a show for Goodwin and the fans.

“I think the structure, the method of how we get ready, that's not really changing. But how you're coached, of course that's changing because you have a new coach,” Skalski said. “It's been great. It's been really cool to see him do it his own way and it's been even cooler to see the linebacker room with my guys, completely buy in and want to play well and want to play hard and want to get it right for him.

“I can't wait to play and I can't wait for all of us to show up and put on a show.”