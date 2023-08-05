Shipley calls out the entire defense after big run, but wants to work on his emotions

David Hood by Senior Writer -

CLEMSON – Will Shipley isn’t afraid to show his emotions, but controlling those emotions is something he is working on this season. Shipley is one of the more fiery players who have come through Clemson, and his wild expressions and displays of emotion are part of what makes him special. His “crazy eyes” expression was a big topic after fans saw it last season, and he’s been known to do a little talking on the field. However, he wants to keep some of those emotions in check this season. “I think I have to be more present and understand who the audience is that's watching. And that's one of my biggest letdowns,” Shipley said. “I need to learn when and how to control it. And (running backs) Coach (CJ) Spiller has done a tremendous job of helping me with that. Because it's all great energy. I will be the first to tell you that. It's all the love for the game. I just want to win. That's all I want to do. I want to go out there, and I want to win, and when that's not happening and when I do something that hurts us in terms of winning, that's when I get very, very frustrated. It's learning to channel all of that and not dwell on the past and use all of that good energy for the future, and that is really where I am focusing. Not a huge thing but something I can continue to improve.” Linebacker Barrett Carter called Shipley the silent assassin, but one play during the spring had Shipley talking a little smack to all of the defensive players. “I think it was one day during spring practice. We had something break out. It was super competitive out there. Something broke out, and the defensive was chirping, and the offense was chirping,” Carter said. “The offense got a big play on us. Ship might have broken a big run. And he came back, and he called out every single defensive player's name and just started chirping at us. That was probably the most intense I've seen Ship get. Ship is usually quiet out there. He doesn't talk much unless it gets pretty heated, but he broke a big run on us, and that is when he started going at it. “And I've never seen that side of Ship. It brought out the best in us, too. But Ship is the silent assassin out there. He handles his business out there. He's very quiet. But if things pop off Ship is going to let you know. Don't let him make a big play because he will let you know he did that. And that's probably the most I've ever seen out of him.” Shipley said Spiller has been his biggest help, even though he doesn’t always like someone whispering to him when he’s in the zone. “Just always being in my ear. 'Gotta forget about it. Gotta forget about it and move onto the next,' I usually don't like when people are in my ear, especially when I am in that mode,” Shipley said. “But I've learned to appreciate Coach Spiller always being there for me and just being able to hear his voice, because of his experience and what he's been through, I know it's coming with good intent, and I know that. I know I have to listen to him.”

