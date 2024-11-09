Second-half surge lifts Tigers over Hokies in Blacksburg

David Hood by Senior Writer -

BLACKSBURG, VA – Dabo Swinney says nothing is less important than the score at halftime. That turned out to be the case Saturday. No. 19 Clemson was down 7-0 to Virginia Tech at the half but scored the first 24 points of the second half to win 24-14 at Worsham Field Saturday. With the win, Clemson improves to 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC, while Virginia Tech falls to 5-5 overall and 3-4 in the league. The victory is the seventh in a row over the Hokies for the Tigers, dating to the 2011 season when the Tigers defeated the Hokies twice. It is Clemson’s longest streak in the series since winning nine consecutive games against the Hokies from 1955-85. Clemson’s special teams gifted Tech the first-half touchdown, and the Clemson defense held the Hokie offense off the scoreboard until less than two minutes remained. Virginia Tech, which hangs its hat on running the football, ran it 21 times for 40 yards (just 1.9 yards per rush). Phil Mafah cracked the 100-yard barrier again, carrying it 26 times for 128 yards. Quarterback Cade Klubnik was 16 of 34 for 211 yards and three scores. The Tigers stay on the road next week, traveling to Pitt for a 3:30 pm kick. An old nemesis reared its ugly head and led to the only points of the first half for either team. Early in the second quarter, Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker sacked Hokie quarterback Kyron Drones and forced a fumble that was recovered by Tré Williams at the Virginia Tech 36-yard line. The Tigers moved nine yards but were forced to attempt a 46-yard field goal. Kicker Nolan Hauser’s kick was blocked – the third in two weeks – by Keyshawn Burgos. Quentin Reddish recovered the blocked kick at the Hokie 23-yard line and returned it 77 yards for the only touchdown of the first half. Clemson’s offense was plagued by miscues, penalties, and drops in the first half but found a little rhythm to begin the second half. The Tigers took the opening kickoff of the second half, and a holding penalty on third down on the first series kept the drive alive. Facing a 3rd-and-9 at their own 37, Klubnik escaped the pocket and raced 13 yards to midfield for a first down. Four plays later, Klubnik floated a pass over the middle that was hauled in by Cole Turner for a 29-yard touchdown, and the game was tied at 7-7 early in the third quarter. Clemson quickly forced another Hokie punt, and the Tigers took over in plus territory at the Virginia Tech 44-yard line. Klubnik was stripped sacked on the first play, but center Ryan Linthicum recovered it for just a three-yard loss. Mafah rushed for six yards, and on third down at the 41, Klubnik was immediately pressured. He turned one way, slipped out of an arm tackle, spun around (and barely kept his balance and threw a long pass to a wide open T.J. Moore, who waited patiently at the 7-yard line for the ball to come down. Moore hauled in the pass, evaded two defenders, and rolled in for the score, and Clemson led 14-7 midway through the third quarter. Two drives later, the Hokies were driving and looking to capture momentum. With a 1st-and-10 at the Clemson 37-yard line, Drones attempted a pass down the right sideline, and Tiger freshman Ashton Hampton made the play on the ball, pinning the ball to his thigh and then pulling it into his stomach for the interception at the Clemson 7-yard line. The Tigers marched the 93 yards in 10 plays. A 23-yard pass to Williams down the right sideline kept the chains moving early in the drive, and a 19-yard pass to Jake Briningstool put the ball at Hokie 12. Two plays later, Klubnik faked a handoff to Mafah and toss to Briningstool, who broke three tackles and dragged two defenders into the endzone for the score. Early in the fourth quarter, Clemson led 21-7. The reception was the 113th of Briningstool’s career, breaking the Clemson tight end record held by Jordan Leggett. Briningstool is now the career leader in receptions by a tight end at Clemson. The Tigers added a 34-yard field goal by Hauser, and Virginia Tech scored a late touchdown to account for the final points.

