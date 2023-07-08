Saturday Corian Gipson update: 'I feel like I have a clue'

David Hood by Senior Writer -

One of Clemson's top defensive targets is set to make his decision, and the Tigers are still very much on his mind. Corian Gipson is a 4-star out of Lancaster (TX), and he revealed on Thursday that he will make his college commitment announcement on July 22nd at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. He will work with Texas-based recruiting analyst Dave Campbell and stream the announcement on Campbell’s YouTube channel. Most think Clemson and Texas are the two battling the hardest for Gipson. He said there was one more to consider. “Ohio State is in there too,” Gipson said. “I’m still contemplating. It’s what I expected. I had 41 offers, and I expected this. I’m just blessed to be in this position. I feel like I have a clue, but nobody is going to know until the 22nd.” The contact from the coaching staffs is ongoing. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney remains very active in recruiting Gipson. “I just talked to Dabo a couple of days ago,” Gipson said. “Basically, his message was he wants me and stuff like that, and he’d love to coach me. I talked to Coach (Wes) Goodwin, the DC, and he said I fit their scheme and he’d love to coach me. And I talk to Coach (Mike) Reed almost every day.” Gipson said he continues to evaluate all the information he has about the schools. He made official visits to all three in June. He also visited Clemson in March and for the spring game in April. What he’s looking for in his eventual choice is a program that checks off three important boxes. “Who can develop me the best and if I can see myself there for the next three or four years,” Gipson said. “My coach in particular, has he put people in the league and stuff like that.” One potential factor in the decision, the proximity of one of his finalists to his hometown, isn’t really a factor at all, according to Gipson. “I don’t think it matters because of the school I go to; it’s like basically a family-type base for me,” Gipson said. Gipson also made official visits to Alabama and TCU and had them on his short list before getting down to his final three.

