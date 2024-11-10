Sammy Brown makes the most of his first start with a sack and eight tackles

David Hood by Senior Writer -

BLACKSBURG, Virginia – Have yourself a night Sammy Brown. Clemson’s talented freshman linebacker made his first career start against Virginia Tech, in Lane Stadium no less, and led the Tigers with eight tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Brown was inserted into the lineup in an effort to shore up the run defense – starting middle linebacker Wade Woodaz moved back to the nickel/SAM spot he played last season, Brown played in the middle and Barrett Carter manned his usual weakside spot. Brown made his presence known on the first play from scrimmage, assisting defensive end T.J. Parker on a tackle that wound up as a three-yard loss. Brown was asked what it meant to go out and play well and help his team earn a 24-14 victory over the Hokies. “It means a lot. I'm really proud of how we played,” Brown said. “It wasn't just me that made all those plays. It was Coach (Wes) Goodwin, it was the other linebackers. It was a whole defense. I'm just really proud of how we played and how we showed up.” Brown said he didn’t know he was going to start until game time. “Coach (Dabo) Swinney told me it is time for me to step up. It's time for me to become a big boy,” Brown said. “Honestly, not until the game, until he put me in there on the first play (on knowing when he would start). We've been working all week with our three linebacker sets, but I had just honestly been playing or been practicing every week like I practice and just control what I can control.” The Tigers held Virginia Tech’s rushing attack – which was third in the ACC at 201.44 yards per game – to just 40 yards on 21 carries (1.9 yards per rush). “I'm really proud of our defense. We fought our hearts out, and we bounced back,” Brown said. “Coach Swinney challenged us Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Hey, we're a really good defense, but we got some work to do and I'm really proud of what we did this week. We practiced really hard, and we're going to keep it going next week. “That's a really good team. Thirty-three (running back Bhayshul Tuten) is a ball player. He knows how to run the ball, but I'm really proud of how we played. It goes back to how we practice. We had a good week of practice and controlling what we could control. We have a really talented defense. We've got ball players all over the place, but it just comes down to execution. It comes down to heart, and I thought we played, played with extreme heart out there. I thought we played with everything we had, and sure, we made mistakes, but the biggest thing was our effort and our heart.” Brown wasn’t the only freshman to make an impact – left tackle Elyjah Thurmon played in well place of Tristan Leigh and cornerback Ashton Hampton added an interception to thwart a Hokie scoring chance. “I've never seen anything like that before. That was really impressive,” Brown said of the interception. “I'm proud of how all the ion played. Elyjah Thurmon stepped in on offense. He did a great job. You got freshmen all over the place. Ricardo Jones got some snaps on defense, so I was really proud of how they played.” All in all, a good night for Brown, the defense, and the freshman. And in Lane Stadium, to boot. “It was awesome. Virginia Tech, Enter Sandman, that’s a really good song. Regardless. It was electric in the stadium,” Brown said.

