S.C. judge makes ruling on Clemson's case versus ACC
Clemson received the go-ahead to continue with its case in South Carolina versus the ACC. Clemson AD Graham Neff was watching the proceedings in the court. (Photo: Ken Ruinard / USATODAY)

by - Senior Writer - 2024 Jul 12 13:08

PICKENS, South Carolina - A Pickens County Circuit Court judge denied the request of the Atlantic Coast Conference to abate, or stay, Clemson’s lawsuit against the conference in the state of South Carolina.

The league asked judge Perry H. Gravely to abate, or in the words of ACC counsel Jim Cooney, “park to the side” the South Carolina case where Clemson has sued the conference. Gravely said the ACC didn’t provide enough proof that the lawsuit shouldn’t continue in South Carolina but did dismiss a “sovereign immunity” claim by Clemson that the lawsuit should only be heard in South Carolina, meaning the case will continue to be heard in North Carolina.

In North Carolina, Clemson has appealed the decision by Judge Louis Bledsoe that the case should continue in the North Carolina courts. That will now move to the appellate courts, and that was part of Clemson’s argument that no one knows a timeline for that to be heard. Clemson lawyer Rush Smith said, “We don’t know how long justice will be delayed….I mean, denied.”

What does it all mean? This means that the lawsuit and Clemson’s complaint will continue in the normal course of litigation in South Carolina (while Clemson will also look to its appeal in North Carolina).

The ACC released the following statement shortly after the rulings:

“We are pleased with the dismissal of Clemson’s sovereign immunity claim and are disappointed with the other two rulings. The ACC will continue to focus on protecting the best interests of our membership.”

More to come.

