Rising Georgia OT says Clemson does things in a "first-class" way

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

One rising tackle knows Clemson does things the right way. Perhaps, that’s part of the appeal of Dabo Swinney’s program for Dylan Biehl. The 2026 Georgia tackle hailing from Suwanee (GA) Lambert High took his second visit to Clemson for the Tigers’ matchup against Virginia. The junior hasn’t received an offer from Clemson but told TigerNet he’s being patient and understanding the staff is gearing up for the season's final stretch. His second visit was all about building relationships, whether with Matt Luke or Tyler Clements, as both sides became familiar with each other. Biehl views the Tigers as a “first-class” program and remains pleased with the recruitment staff’s process and organization. “Being around their recruiting staff for two games, I find how organized and nice they are very impressive,” Biehl told Tigernet. “I feel like everybody who comes, no matter if they're met, if they bring in a local kid getting invite through high school or a five-star kid, they're going to treat them the same. They're going to give 'em good experience. They give you clear, concise information that starts at the top. Coach Swinney is, I think is a good example of the whole program on how to do things the right way, how to treat people the right way because everybody from Coach Dabo, then to Coach Luke, and then down to all the recruiting people and all the other staff members. They're just really first-class people who treat people the right way.” The recruiting staff isn’t the only group within the organization that’s made an impression on the Georgia lineman. He’s also built a strong foundation with Matt Luke, someone Biehl believes has the right values for what Clemson represents. “I really, really like Coach Luke,” Biehl said. “He's very family-oriented, so he got out of coaching for a little bit to be with his kids more. And I respect that, even if the kids want him to go back and coach again. But he's this really good man. He's someone I can see myself spending a lot of time with. Because you spent a lot of time as the line coach, we've kind of developed a rapport just talking about not just football but life, laughing, and having a good time together. Talking at a personal level, not just a football level.” The Suwanee product is looking for a school that can develop him as an athlete and as a man off the field. He believes Clemson has the right ingredients to complement his wishes. I think Clemson has built such a winning culture over the last since Coach Swinney has been there,” Biehl said. “I mean, it's the culture. Everybody knows it across the country. People know that Clemson is a first-class program, and I want to look at programs that are first-class programs and do things the right way and treat people the right way because I think that's really important in today's college football to be a part of a culture that wants to build you as a man and as a football player.” As Biehl continues to develop his process for a decision, he’s hoping he can commit before the start of his senior year. He plans to graduate from high school in the winter of 2025, so he’d like to have his plans in order before that moment comes. Regarding his relationship with the Tigers, Biehl patiently awaits the day when that offer comes. He believes that day is coming, and when it does, he’ll be thrilled. “Every time I've been there, it's been the first class in which I've gotten very good treatment,” Biehl said. “I've gotten very good respect from them. Everybody in the aligned staff has been extremely nice and just hospitable, so I'm not yet sure when an offer would come, but I'm just hoping it comes at some point, and I'll be really happy if it does.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now