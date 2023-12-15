Recruiting wrap: Tigers making moves as early signing period moves closer

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson coaches are preparing for the Gator Bowl, but the staff has also been busy on the recruiting trail. The Tigers will face Kentucky on December 29th in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville. The practices also provide coach Dabo Swinney and his staff with an excellent opportunity to host recruits for the 2024 and 2025 classes. This weekend, the Tigers have two 2024 targets in for official visits. One is LB CJ Kubah-Taylor (6-3 230) of Olney, MD. Swinney wants to bring in one more linebacker in the class. At first, he was targeting Bradley Shaw of Hoover, AL, and it appeared he might take him. But Arkansas has become a major factor with Shaw as well, so Swinney is now also looking at Kubah-Taylor for that spot. He also has offers from Charlotte, Towson, Marshall, Morgan State, Navy, Temple and others. The other official visit is with OT Mason Wade (6-5 285), a Duke commitment from Purcellville, VA. The Tigers offered Wade on Thursday. He has been committed to Duke since mid-June. Auburn, Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Southern Cal, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia are some of his other offers. Earlier in the week, Swinney and safeties coach Mickey Conn welcomed back to campus 2025 SAF Cam Strong (6-1 170) of TL Hanna. Strong has been a regular at Clemson for camps and games. He was at three games this season. Clemson has not offered him, but he’s expecting that to change soon. “I feel good about it. I’m just waiting on them to offer,” Strong said. “I know they are going to offer. They are just telling me to be patient with the offer, that it’s coming. I’m being patient with that, and they are showing me a lot of interest. It would mean a lot to me, especially coming from a team I grew up on. Of course, family went there. It would mean a lot. Recruiting wise, more than likely, they’ll be at the top of my list.” Strong said the Tuesday visit allowed him to look a little deeper into the program than what he’s just taken in at games. “This time they showed me around the facility, and then I went with coach Conn, did a photo shoot and went out and watched practice,” Strong said. "I can say I grew up a Clemson fan. I’ve always been familiar with Clemson. They are recruiting me as a safety or nickel or corner. Really, anywhere in the secondary.” Strong has seen enough of Clemson on the field to know he would be an excellent fit for their secondary. “On the field, I love how they play,” Strong said. “I can’t really say too much on it. I just love how they play. Off the field, their development program, the PAW Journey, develops their athletes, especially football players, is something outside of football, something bigger than football.” Strong said he does not have any more visits planned during this open period, so it appears his focus is on Clemson as he awaits the offer from the Tigers. This season, Strong was in on 45 tackles and had two interceptions, one he returned for a touchdown. Super excited to have arrived at Tiger Town📍@ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/zqXlhbznQ9 — Mason “Moose” Wade (@_MasonWade) December 15, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now