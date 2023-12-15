CLEMSON RECRUITING

Recruiting wrap: Tigers making moves as early signing period moves closer
Clemson hosted multiple prospects for an official visit weekend. (Photo via Mason Wade's Twitter account)

Recruiting wrap: Tigers making moves as early signing period moves closer
by - Senior Writer - 2023 Dec 15 21:07

Clemson coaches are preparing for the Gator Bowl, but the staff has also been busy on the recruiting trail.

The Tigers will face Kentucky on December 29th in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville. The practices also provide coach Dabo Swinney and his staff with an excellent opportunity to host recruits for the 2024 and 2025 classes.

This weekend, the Tigers have two 2024 targets in for official visits. One is LB CJ Kubah-Taylor (6-3 230) of Olney, MD. Swinney wants to bring in one more linebacker in the class. At first, he was targeting Bradley Shaw of Hoover, AL, and it appeared he might take him. But Arkansas has become a major factor with Shaw as well, so Swinney is now also looking at Kubah-Taylor for that spot. He also has offers from Charlotte, Towson, Marshall, Morgan State, Navy, Temple and others.

The other official visit is with OT Mason Wade (6-5 285), a Duke commitment from Purcellville, VA. The Tigers offered Wade on Thursday. He has been committed to Duke since mid-June.  Auburn, Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, Southern Cal, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia are some of his other offers.

Earlier in the week, Swinney and safeties coach Mickey Conn welcomed back to campus 2025 SAF Cam Strong (6-1 170) of TL Hanna. Strong has been a regular at Clemson for camps and games. He was at three games this season. Clemson has not offered him, but he’s expecting that to change soon.

“I feel good about it. I’m just waiting on them to offer,” Strong said. “I know they are going to offer. They are just telling me to be patient with the offer, that it’s coming. I’m being patient with that, and they are showing me a lot of interest. It would mean a lot to me, especially coming from a team I grew up on. Of course, family went there. It would mean a lot. Recruiting wise, more than likely, they’ll be at the top of my list.”

Strong said the Tuesday visit allowed him to look a little deeper into the program than what he’s just taken in at games.

“This time they showed me around the facility, and then I went with coach Conn, did a photo shoot and went out and watched practice,” Strong said. "I can say I grew up a Clemson fan. I’ve always been familiar with Clemson. They are recruiting me as a safety or nickel or corner. Really, anywhere in the secondary.”

Strong has seen enough of Clemson on the field to know he would be an excellent fit for their secondary.

“On the field, I love how they play,” Strong said. “I can’t really say too much on it. I just love how they play. Off the field, their development program, the PAW Journey, develops their athletes, especially football players, is something outside of football, something bigger than football.”

Strong said he does not have any more visits planned during this open period, so it appears his focus is on Clemson as he awaits the offer from the Tigers. 

This season, Strong was in on 45 tackles and had two interceptions, one he returned for a touchdown.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Clemson offers 2024 LB prospect
Clemson offers 2024 LB prospect
2023 Clemson football awards roundup: Jeremiah Trotter, freshmen lead the way
2023 Clemson football awards roundup: Jeremiah Trotter, freshmen lead the way
Clemson defender moves up Mel Kiper's ESPN NFL draft board
Clemson defender moves up Mel Kiper's ESPN NFL draft board
LOOK: Clemson 2023 Men’s Soccer National Champions Bobblehead released
LOOK: Clemson 2023 Men’s Soccer National Champions Bobblehead released
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 107 Recruits (71 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 26) Author
spacer TNET: Recruiting wrap: Tigers making moves as early signing period moves closer
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Recruiting wrap: Tigers making moves as early signing period moves closer
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Re: TNET: Recruiting wrap: Tigers making moves as early signing period moves closer
 anonymouse
spacer Our moves seem to be 2nd choices.
 TigerGrad'93
spacer Re: Our moves seem to be 2nd choices.
 Tigergirlga
spacer Re: Our moves seem to be 2nd choices.
 Snuke93®
spacer Re: Our moves seem to be 2nd choices.
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer Re: Our moves seem to be 2nd choices.
 Tigergirlga
spacer Re: Our moves seem to be 2nd choices.
 919Tiger®
spacer Re: Our moves seem to be 2nd choices.
 TigerAidan
spacer Re: Our moves seem to be 2nd choices.
 74TIGER
spacer And being a goody two shoes guarantees you lose
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: TNET: Recruiting wrap: Tigers making moves as early signing period moves closer
 OneChristianGuy
spacer Re: TNET: Recruiting wrap: Tigers making moves as early signing period moves closer
 Pig®
spacer Wow ..... Towson and Morgan State
 WEOWNUSC
spacer This does not resonate "Best is the Standard". Seems we are in
 TigerGrad'93
spacer Re: This does not resonate "Best is the Standard". Seems we are in
 TigerAidan
spacer Re: This does not resonate "Best is the Standard". Seems we are in
 TigerGrad'93
spacer because these guys don't come with stars
 NIKE®
spacer Re: because these guys don't come with stars
 Saru117
spacer Re: because these guys don't come with stars
 Stillapirate®
spacer Re: because these guys don't come with stars
 919Tiger®
spacer More portal strikeouts and fallbacks.
 Clemson81to85
spacer I realize you are trying to put lipstick on a pig here, but come on
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: I realize you are trying to put lipstick on a pig here, but come on
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: Recruiting wrap: Tigers making moves as early signing period moves closer
 kctigs81®
Read all 26 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts