QB commit Christopher Vizzina shines in Elite 11, now ready for All In Cookout

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Christopher Vizzina had a week to remember in Redondo Beach.

Vizzina, Clemson’s 2023 quarterback commit out of Birmingham (AL) Briarwood, participated in the Elite 11 Finals out in California and came away with high marks from all of the scouting services on hand.

“That'll be a week I always remember for the rest of my life. Just going out there, getting to compete with guys that have gone through the same thing I've gone through with the recurring process and just being a kid in the spotlight, just being able to relate to a bunch of guys and also competing with the top guys in the country,” Vizzina told TigerNet. “I ended up coming up just a little bit short from the MVP, but I still think I put some good stuff on display. And so just walking out of it, I took a lot of a lot of stuff away from it and I feel really blessed that I got to go.”

As a junior, Vizzina completed 68.4% of his passes for 2,065 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions. He also rushed for 600 yards and 15 more touchdowns while leading Briarwood Christian to a 10-2 record in Alabama’s 6A classification.

However, he hopes to put up even better numbers this season and said there are plenty of takeaways from his time in California.

“From a quarterback standpoint, I think just talking with the coaches, I think there's some things I can work on with my balance,” Vizzina said. “I need that balance before I throw the ball. And then off the field, I would say we just talked about so many things and how the opportunity is the platform we have, being a 5-star quarterback and being a college quarterback.”

Vizzina said he enjoyed his conversations with quarterback coach and Super Bowl winner Trent Dilfer.

“I really enjoyed hanging out with all the quarterbacks, but I also really like talking to Coach Dilfer,” he said. “We talked a lot about football and we also talked a lot about Christ, so that was a pretty big deal for me.”

He excelled in the 7-on-7 portion of the event and was praised for being able to read a defense both before and after the snap.

“I think going into I knew it was going to be a challenge doing the 7-on-7 because you’ve never played with those guys before,” Vizzina said. “You don't know what you're going to get out of the defense. And so it's kind of just like throwing you in there. And I thought I did really good. I definitely take pride in being able to read pre-snap and post-snap. So that ended up really helping me because if you can't do that, then you won't play very well in the 7-on-7. But that was probably my favorite part of the whole was actually getting to compete, like actually throwing the ball and trying to win.”

Vizzina said the Elite 11 was his last camp of the summer, but a trip to Clemson will occur later this month.

“I like to say that was like kind of the championship of all the camps but I'm done with that. I'm now focused on my school team and then on the side I'm still recruiting everybody,” he said. “I'm definitely going to be back in Clemson for the All In Cookout. It's going to be all the commits and some of the top targets that we haven't gotten. And then I’ll focus on the season after that.”